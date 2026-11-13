Emily Blunt And Michelle Williams Shine At Chanel-MoMA Benefit Honoring Steven Spielberg

Emily Blunt and Michelle Williams attended the 18th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on Thursday to honor director Steven Spielberg, sponsored by Chanel.

Emily Blunt and Michelle Williams illuminated the red carpet at a star-studded Chanel event in New York City on Thursday, joining actress Drew Barrymore for the 18th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. The prestigious evening was held to honor acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, recognizing his monumental contributions to cinema history.

Event Details And Honoree Legacy

The benefit presentation by Chanel celebrated the career of Steven Spielberg, who is globally recognized for directing iconic films such as Jaws in 1975, Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981, and Schindler's List in 1993. The star-studded gathering took place in New York City, bringing together Hollywood elite to support the Museum of Modern Art and celebrate cinematic excellence.

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Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Style

Emily Blunt, the 43-year-old British actress, commanded attention in an edgy, all-black ensemble featuring a sleeveless jumpsuit with leather details on the front. She completed the look with open-toed black heels, chic updo hair, dangly gold earrings, and a flashy ring on her right hand, accented by light pink blush and rosy pink lips.

Blunt was accompanied by her husband, John Krasinski, who donned a light gray suit paired with a white dress shirt and black tie. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, shared affectionate moments on the red carpet, including a gentle kiss on the forehead from Krasinski to Blunt.

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Michelle Williams And Drew Barrymore Looks

Michelle Williams, 46, made a bold statement in a see-through, netted tweed top with hues of black and green, matched with a leggy skirt falling past her knees. She wore black and white pumps, styled her blonde hair in light waves, and accessorized with long, dangly earrings to glam up the occasion.

Drew Barrymore, 51, opted for a wacky yet sophisticated outfit consisting of a plain black shirt, high-waisted black trousers, and a black and white-checkered tweed coat with fringed details. The actress, who previously starred in Spielberg's beloved movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial as a child, topped the look with a black hat, a pearl necklace, and elegant waves cascading past her shoulders.

Additional Celebrity Attendees

Other notable attendees included Zoe Saldana, who wore a sleeveless sheer top with a blue bralette underneath and a high-waisted skirt with vibrant blue material and floral lace patterns, paired with black and white pumps. Riley Keough also graced the event in a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline and gold Chanel symbol embellishments on the shoulders, layered with a checkered tweed coat and open-toed black heels.