Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Attend Disclosure Day Premiere in New York

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the premiere of Blunt's new film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center. Blunt wore a striking Tamara Ralph gown and posed with the film's director Steven Spielberg and her fellow cast members.

Emily Blunt was resplendent in a plunging cream gown as she cosied up to husband John Krasinski at the premiere of her new film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center on Monday.

The actress, 43, couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she enjoyed a date night with her actor husband, 46, at the screening of her latest project held at The David H. Koch Theater. Emily was every inch the leading lady on the night, turning heads in a striking Tamara Ralph gown which featured a sparkling sculptural bodice crafted with vertical lines.

The jaw-dropping gown featured a flowing, silky skirt, with Emily opting to keep the rest of her look simple, adding a selection of Mikimoto pearl jewellery and gold heels. The film star appeared in great spirits as she shared a sweet moment with John, who cut a dapper figure in a smart black suit. Emily then took the opportunity to pose with the film's director Steven Spielberg, 79, as well as her fellow cast members.

After celebrating their film at the screening, the actors later let their hair down at the afterparty, with both Josh and Colman removing their ties for the occasion. The science fiction movie, out on June 12, stars Emily as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unravelling. Emily's performance has been praised as 'incredible' as she stars alongside Josh, Colin Firth, Eve and Colman in the David Koepp screenplay.

Emily Blunt was resplendent in a plunging cream gown as she cosied up to husband John Krasinski at the premiere of her film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center on Monday





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Emily Blunt John Krasinski Disclosure Day Tamara Ralph Sparkling Sculptural Bodice Vertical Lines Flowing Silky Skirt Mikimoto Pearl Jewellery Gold Heels Steven Spielberg Film Stars Afterparty Kansas City Meteorologist Massive Government Conspiracy Science Fiction Movie David Koepp Screenplay Steven Weintraub Bill Bria Rotten Tomatoes

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