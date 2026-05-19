Emily Blunt and Felicity Blunt Share a Giggling Moment at Rivals Season Two Premiere

In the high-stakes world of 1980s television, rival Rupert Campbell-Black and Tony Baddingham are determined to win the coveted Central South West television franchise. Their personal lives spiral into chaos when illicit affairs threaten to shatter their families. As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the quest for triumph. The talented siblings certainly appeared to be enjoying the event as they wrapped their arms around each other while beaming for the cameras.

Emily Blunt was all smiles as she engaged in a sweet moment with her literary agent sister Felicity at the season two premiere of Rivals in New York on Monday.

The actress, 43, shared a giggle with her older sibling as they posed for snaps at the special screening for the show, of which Felicity, 45, serves as one of the executive producers. As she lent her A-list support, Emily ensured she dressed to impress for the evening in a slinky white slip dress and coordinating stilettos, with the film star accessorising with layers of gold necklaces.

Meanwhile, Felicity, who was the literary agent for the late Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper, stunned in a sleek beige trouser suit, beneath which she added an embellished nude bodysuit





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Rivals Emily Blunt Felicity Blunt Season Two Premiere Literary Agent Ex-Olympian Notorious Womaniser Media Mogul Ex-Olympian Notorious Womaniser Media Mogul

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