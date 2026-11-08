Emily Barratt Renovates Historic Lancashire Home on Budget

Emily Barratt transforms an 1830 Lancashire property into a winning home. Discover her budget DIY tips and how she renovated a historic house while seven months pregnant.

Emily Barratt, a 42-year-old mother of three, successfully renovated a historic 1830 property in Lancashire while she was seven months pregnant with her youngest child. This latest project marks the fourth major home transformation for Barratt in just five years, following her previous experiences with a cottage and a former church school.

She purchased the period home without viewing it in person, deciding immediately after seeing hallway tiles on the Rightmove property listing. Her husband, Paul, a director for a French cycling team, agreed to the purchase despite the lack of a physical inspection, trusting her vision for the family's future living space.

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Historic Property Renovation Details

The 1830 heritage property retained original architectural features including chandeliers, cornicing, and fireplaces. However, the home had not been updated in a century and lacked modern amenities such as central heating and a shower. The single bathroom contained only an electric heater hanging from a nail, prompting Barratt to convert a top-floor box room with water tanks into a second bathroom.

Barratt has built a significant online following with 198,000 Instagram followers under the account @our_big_renovation. She shares her DIY projects and budget-friendly renovation strategies with her audience, documenting the entire process of transforming old houses into modern family homes.

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Stakeholder Strategies and DIY Methods

Barratt employs several specific cost-saving strategies to maintain her renovation budget. She advises keeping functional old fixtures like a 1960s boiler rather than replacing them. She also purchases materials from builders' merchants and loads them into her van herself to avoid delivery fees.

She chooses freestanding furniture over fitted kitchens, using second-hand solid oak pieces that cost significantly less than new installations. For wood finishes, she uses Dixie Belle No Pain Gel Stain to change the color of pine furniture without the labor-intensive process of sanding.

Barratt carefully selects which tasks require professional tradesmen. She hired a tiler to install a kitchen floor, a job that would have taken her a week to complete compared to the one day it took a professional. This approach allows her to save money on high-skill tasks while doing simpler work herself.

Renovation Challenges and Timeline

The conversion of the top-floor room into a second bathroom presented significant challenges. The project became known as the bathroom of doom after the hired plumber failed to arrive for two months. Barratt eventually dismissed the plumber and completed the tiling and wall work herself within two weeks.

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The dramatic transformation of the Lancashire property was recognized with the Best Before and After category award at the 2026 uFurnish.com Home Awards. Barratt, a former accountant and pottery painting shop owner, credits her DIY success to being forced to learn these skills during the lockdown that began in January 2020.

Future Impact and Award Recognition

The win at the 2026 uFurnish.com Home Awards highlights the effectiveness of Barratt's budget renovation methods. The award is given by uFurnish.com, a leading UK furniture finder website. Her success demonstrates that period homes can be modernized without expensive professional help.

Barratt continues to share her experiences with her large social media following. Her journey from being unable to do DIY projects to winning major home awards provides a blueprint for other homeowners. She maintains that careful planning and self-reliance are key to successful home renovations.