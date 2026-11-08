Pregnant Emily Barratt bought an 1830s Lancashire property unseen, renovated it with DIY skills, and won the 2026 uFurnish.com Home Awards for Best Before and After transformation.

Pregnant Emily Barratt purchased a historic 1830 property in Lancashire without viewing it, relying on a glimpse of hallway tiles online to make the decision. She instructed her husband to list their current home immediately while she was seven months pregnant. The property had been in the same family for a century and required significant renovation work.

Emily Barratt Acquires Heritage Property Without Viewing

Emily Barratt spotted the desired hallway tiles on the property listing site Rightmove and felt an immediate connection to the home. She told her husband Paul that they were moving and needed that specific house without delay. Her husband questioned the decision since they had not even viewed the interior. Emily expressed her confidence, stating she could just picture the space during the Christmas season. This bold move marked the start of her fourth home transformation in just five years.

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Renovation Challenges with the Plumber

The family decided to convert a top-floor box room containing two water tanks into a second bathroom. This project quickly turned into what Emily described as the bathroom of doom due to severe contractor delays. The appointed plumber failed to arrive for work after his tools froze in his van. Emily was told the job would take two weeks, but by the second month, no work had commenced. After waiting for two and a half months, she fired the plumber and completed the tiling herself within two weeks.

DIY Strategies for Budget Renovations

Emily employs specific cost-saving measures to avoid expensive bills during her projects. She keeps a free 1960s boiler running rather than purchasing a new unit to save funds for interiors. She sources materials from builder merchants, haggling on price and loading her own van to save on delivery. The kitchen utilizes second-hand solid oak pieces instead of a fitted design, which she notes performs better than a previous £50,000 installation. She also chooses freestanding furniture over built-in options to maintain flexibility and reduce costs.

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Winning the 2026 uFurnish.com Home Awards

The dramatic transformation of the heritage property earned Emily the Best Before and After category at the 2026 uFurnish.com Home Awards. uFurnish.com is recognized as the UK's leading furniture finder website hosting the event. Emily attributes her ability to achieve high-end looks on a family budget to her extensive DIY skills. She learned these techniques after becoming useless at DIY in previous years, a skill set that became essential when lockdown hit their move in January 2020.

Family Lifestyle and Social Media Presence

Emily shares her renovation journey with 198,000 Instagram followers under the handle @our_big_renovation. She balances her work with raising three children named Minnie, Rory, and George. Her husband Paul directs a French cycling team and supports her ambitious projects. Emily previously worked as an accountant and owned a pottery painting shop. Her approach to renovation prioritizes visible aesthetics over hidden infrastructure to maximize budget efficiency for her growing family.