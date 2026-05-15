Emily Atack's Weight Loss and Nude Scene in Rivals Season Two

Emily Atack, a 36-year-old actress, has displayed her weight loss in Rivals season two as she made a raucous return as Sarah Stratton. She also confessed that she wouldn't be averse to another nude shot after finding the process 'so liberating'. Emily previously stripped nude for a racy scene in season one of the show, using tennis racquets to protect her modesty.

Emily Atack showed off her shrinking figure as she made a raucous return as Sarah Stratton in season two of Rivals. The actress, 36, is a fan favorite in the bonkbuster, playing the second wife and former mistress of MP Paul Stratton ( Rufus Jones ) with aspirations of being a television presenter.

During season one of the hit show, Emily famously stripped nude for a racy scene that saw her protect her modesty using tennis racquets. She has kept her clothes firmly on for part one of the first season but has confessed she wouldn't be averse to another nude shot after finding the process 'so liberating'.

Emily previously told Sky News: 'Of course there are going to be people out there that take what you do and try and spin a negative narrative on it. I'm a woman, of course people are going to do that.

'But what I have to keep stressing to people is I'm exactly where I need to be. I'm at work, I'm playing a role, I'm very comfortable and I'm on a closed set.

' Emily Atack displayed her weight loss in in Rivals season two as she made a raucous return as Sarah Stratton (pictured in the show). During season one of the hit show, Emily famously stripped nude for a racy scene that saw her protect her modesty using tennis racquets. Emily added: 'We have intimacy coordinators, I get on very well with my director, the crew, the actors and I'm very happy and comfortable.

'It's other people's characters that need to be looked at if they're going to twist it into some grotesque negativity. ' Emily's return to Rivals comes after she was accused of using fast-track weight loss jabs to achieve her weight loss. She has not commented on the speculation. Emily filmed season two of Rivals two years after welcoming her son Barney and previously revealed that just months after giving birth she had been inundated with questions about her weight.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast in November 2024, she said: 'There's something quite liberating about having a baby. Your body goes through so much and you genuinely look at your body as a completely different vessel.

'Being pregnant and being desexualised, looking at your body, you create a human inside you, then you give birth to your child - which by the way is mental - you get home and the first thing people say to you is, when are you going to get back in the gym? 'Are you kidding? I've just created a human, I am exhausted!

I've just tried to push a human out of me and had it ripped out of my stomach.

'The last thing I want to do is go to the gym but the first thing you're expected to do is get back into shape. 'Where's the congratulations for being a mother? Instead it's when are you going to get the baby weight off... I'm not back at the gym at the minute, I've actually put on more weight since giving birth.

I'm just enjoying this bit.

' She has kept her clothes firmly on for part one of the first season but has confessed she wouldn't be adverse to another nude shot after finding the process 'so liberating'. Emily's return to Rivals comes after she was accused of using fast-track weight loss jabs to achieve her weight loss. She has not commented on the speculation.

Last month, Emily reflected on playing 'flawed' women ahead of the new series of Rivals, which also stars the likes of Danny Dyer, David Tennant and Katherine Parkinson. The Disney+ project, based on Jilly Cooper's novel of the same name, became an instant hit when it debuted in 2024. Emily described Sarah as 'an absolute f***ing nightmare'.

She told The Times: 'People in the past never wanted to admit that they identify with characters like Sarah as she's promiscuous and naughty.

'Now, characters like her, people are going, 'Why am I rooting for them? ' I'm all for that. I want to play a flawed woman in a right bl**dy pickle.

' The second series is due to air on Friday and Disney are said to be so confident it will do well that talks of a third series have already begun. The third instalment of the show would be based on Jilly's 1991 novel Polo, the third book in her Rutshire Chronicles. A source told The Sun: 'It's not clear yet if the next series will still be called Rivals or flip to become Polo, or perhaps another title altogether.

'Either way, Disney are so confident the second series will be as well received as the debut season they already have wheels in motion on the third. 'Fans will be delighted to know that almost all the characters in Rivals also appear in Polo - and the follow-up novel is just as steamy as its predecessor, if not more so.

' Filming for the third series could begin later this year and would likely air in late 2027 or early 2028





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Emily Atack Rivals Season Two Weight Loss Nude Scene Fast-Track Weight Loss Jabs Flawed Women Bonkbuster Paul Stratton Rufus Jones Sarah Stratton Intimacy Coordinators Director Crew Actors Closed Set Baby Weight Off F***Ing Nightmare Promiscuous And Naughty Rutshire Chronicles Polo Bonkbuster Paul Stratton Rufus Jones Sarah Stratton Intimacy Coordinators Director Crew Actors Closed Set Baby Weight Off F***Ing Nightmare Promiscuous And Naughty Rutshire Chronicles Polo Bonkbuster Paul Stratton Rufus Jones Sarah Stratton Intimacy Coordinators Director Crew Actors Closed Set Baby Weight Off F***Ing Nightmare Promiscuous And Naughty Rutshire Chronicles Polo Bonkbuster Paul Stratton Rufus Jones Sarah Stratton Intimacy Coordinators Director Crew Actors Closed Set Baby Weight Off F***Ing Nightmare Promiscuous And Naughty Rutshire Chronicles Polo Bonkbuster Paul Stratton Rufus Jones Sarah Stratton Intimacy Coordinators Director Crew Actors Closed Set Baby Weight Off F***Ing Nightmare Promiscuous And Naughty Rutshire Chronicles Polo Bonkbuster Paul Stratton Rufus Jones Sarah Stratton Intimacy Coordinators Director Crew Actors Closed Set Baby Weight Off F***Ing Nightmare Promiscuous And Naughty Rutshire Chronicles Polo

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