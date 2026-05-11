Emily Atack's Wedding Plans and the Return of Rivals

Emily Atack, the actress known for her role in 'Rivals,' is planning a three-day star-studded wedding. She has asked her onscreen 'hubby' Rufus Jones to give a reading at her wedding. Spain has been eyed up as a place for their wedding, and the all-star cast of 'Rivals' is back for more escapades in Rutshire. Critics have praised the second outing of 'Rivals' for its exquisite knowing escapism and celebration of the silly side of life.

Emily Atack 's wedding is set to be a three-day star-studded bash. The actress, 36, and her fiancé Alistair Garner, 40, have revealed they are 'in the thick of' planning their dream nuptials.

Emily has asked her onscreen 'hubby' Rufus Jones, 51, who plays MP Paul Stratton, the spouse of her unfaithful alter ego Sarah Stratton in the Disney+ bonk buster, to give a reading. Emily's love of Spain stems from her childhood, and Spain has been eyed up as a place for their wedding. The all-star cast of David Tennant, Emily, and Danny Dyer is back for more raucous exploits in Rutshire.

Critics previewing the first four episodes have almost unanimously praised the second outing





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Emily Atack Wedding Rufus Jones Rivals Spain David Tennant Danny Dyer

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