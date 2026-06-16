Emily Atack enjoys rosé-filled hen weekend in Cannes ahead of wedding to Alistair Garner

Bride-to-be Emily Atack has joked that she's had enough rosé to last a lifetime as she posed in a bikini and a veil in fun-filled snaps from her Cannes hen weekend.

Bride-to-be Emily Atack has joked that she's had enough rosé to last a lifetime as she posed in a bikini and a veil in fun-filled snaps from her Cannes hen weekend .

The mother of one, 36, looked incredible in a black two-piece as she posed in front of a mirror before topping up her tan in the sunshine. She also showed off her golden glow in a white bikini and cover up by Agent Provocateur while living it up with her friends ahead of her wedding to Alistair Garner in Spain in September.

The Rivals star had a very stylish wardrobe in tow, enjoying walks in a golden satin co-ord with a novelty veil on her head. And her group of friends tucked into countless bottles of Lady A rosé and enjoyed an incredible spread of food.

Bride-to-be Emily Atack joked she's had enough rosé to last a lifetime as she posted snaps on Instagram on Tuesday in a bikini and a veil from her 'perfect' Cannes hen weekend Emily looked incredible in a white bikini and crocheted cover-up from Agent Provocateur The Rivals star had a very stylish wardrobe in tow, enjoying walks in a golden satin co-ord with a novelty veil on her head Emily and Alistair Garner (pictured together) are getting married in Spain in September Emily had about 20 friends with her on her hen, with the group all featuring in photos together. A few days before, Emily shared another batch of photos and posed in her sparkly rainbow sequinned dress and veil.

Emily first revealed on Friday she'd jetted off for her hen party. She also posted a cheeky snap with her friends leaning over a balcony and a series of fun-filled pool moments from the celebrations. Captioning the post, Emily simply wrote: Hen done. It comes after Emily revealed she's banned children from attending her wedding to Alistair, despite being a mother herself.

The actress has laid down strict rules for the three-day celebrations in Andalusia, Spain. Emily previously shared that her nuptials will be inspired by her role in the hit 80s series Rivals, declaring she wants a huge dress and a big f**k off party to celebrate her big day. The star, who shares her 23-month-old son Barney with Alistair, previously confirmed the month of their wedding day as September this year.

Emily got engaged to the scientist in July 2025, after they welcomed their son the previous year. But the Inbetweeners star has admitted that she's told her guests that no children will be allowed, adding she's been surprised by how accepting they've been of the idea.

The mother-of-one, 36, looked incredible in a black two-piece as she posed in front of a mirror before topping up her tan in the sunshine She had a spray tan to give herself a golden glow Emily had about 20 friends with her on her hen, with the group all posing for photos together Emily is having a no-kids allowed wedding so that people can really let their hair down She showed off some of her moves on a sunny balcony It looks like all her friends were thrilled to be getting into the spirit of the occasion Emily looked picture perfect in the gallery of images and made memories to last a lifetime The Inbetweeners star was considering getting married in Spain, after enjoying family holidays there since she was a child She said: We're being kind to our friends and making sure that people don't have to worry too much about paying for lots of things, but we have said no kids at the wedding, no children.

Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show podcast, Emily added: I'm surprised by how many people are happy about that. I thought I'd get a lot of people kicking off, but they're like no, f**k those kids. Sources previously said the Inbetweeners star was considering getting married in Spain, after enjoying family holidays there since she was a child. Speaking about her wedding, she said: I think I've nailed it.

We're getting married in September. I've very much enjoyed the planning process. She went on to tell Luxury London Magazine: Choosing napkins and stuff. I'm like, My God, my life is here!

Emily's mum previously let slip that the star would tie the knot this year, after joking that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look would be her dream mother-of-the-bride outfit. An insider told The Sun On Sunday: Emily has been going to Spain with her family on holiday ever since she was a child and loves the idea of getting married there.

A source said: Emily has been going to Spain with her family on holiday ever since she was a child and loves the idea of getting married there Emily's mum previously let slip that the star would tie the knot this year, after joking that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look would be her dream mother-of-the-bride outfit Speaking about her wedding, Emily said: I think I've nailed it. We're getting married in September





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emily Atack Alistair Garner Cannes Hen Weekend Wedding Rosé Agent Provocateur Lady A Spain Andalusia Rivals Inbetweeners The Romesh Ranganathan Show Podcast Luxury London Magazine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cannes Winner ‘Minotaur’ Takes Top Prize at Sydney Film FestivalRussian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev claimed the Sydney Film Prize for 'Minotaur' as the 73rd festival closed with record box office.

Read more »

Rare First Edition of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights to be AuctionedA first edition of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights is set to be auctioned off at Christie's in London, with estimates ranging from 400,000 to 600,000 pounds. The novel, which was published in 1847, is considered a cultural touchstone and has inspired numerous adaptations and interpretations. The auction is expected to take place on June 30, with both the original and a copy of sister Anne Bronte's

Read more »

First Edition of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights Sells at AuctionA first edition of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights is on display for sale at Christie's auction house in London. The copy, which is estimated to be worth between 400,000 and 600,000 GBP (540,000 and 810,000 USD), is the first of the novel in the publisher's original cloth binding to be auctioned since 1908.

Read more »

Emily Atack wraps up Cannes hen weekend with bikini and veil snaps as she prepares for no-kids wedding in SpainEmily Atack shares highlights from her Cannes hen party, joking about drinking rose, while also revealing her strict no-children rule for the upcoming Spain wedding.

Read more »