Emily Atack Bans Children from Her Wedding to Alistair Garner, Including Her Own Son

Actress Emily Atack has confirmed that her upcoming September wedding to Alistair Garner in Spain will be an adults-only event, excluding all children, even her own toddler son. She cited kindness to friends and financial ease as reasons and reported surprisingly positive reactions. The three-day celebration in Andalusia draws inspiration from her 1980s role and her childhood holidays in Spain.

Emily Atack , the 36-year-old actress known for her role in The Inbetweeners , has announced that children, including her own 23-month-old son Barney, are not permitted to attend her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alistair Garner .

The couple, who got engaged in July 2025 after welcoming their son the previous year, plan to marry in September in a three-day celebration in Andalusia, Spain. Atack, who will be playing the role of Sarah Stratton in the Disney+ series Rivals, described her desired wedding aesthetic as inspired by the 1980s: a huge dress and a big party.

Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show podcast, she explained the decision to ban children, stating it is a gesture of kindness to friends to avoid the financial burden of arranging childcare, and noted that many guests have responded positively, with some humorously saying "f*** those kids.

" The wedding location in Spain holds personal significance for Atack, who has family holiday memories there from childhood; the couple continues to visit annually. While planning details such as napkins have been enjoyable, the mother-of-the-bride outfit remains a topic of speculation, with Atack joking that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look would be her dream. The wedding follows a period of health challenges for Atack, who suffered a secret sepsis battle after giving birth.

She has since returned to work on a new quiz show with Danny Dyer, bringing her family and baby to the set, which she described as a loving environment. Overall, the wedding plans reflect a balance between Atack's personal history, practical considerations, and a desire for a festive, adult-only celebration





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Emily Atack Bans Children from Her Wedding Despite Being a MotherActress Emily Atack, 36, is set to marry fiancé Alistair Garner, 40, in a three-day celebration in Andalusia, Spain this September. The mother of one, who shares a 23-month-old son with Alistair, has decided to enforce a strict no-children policy for the event, surprising many as she herself is a mother. She revealed on The Romesh Ranganathan Show that guests have been accepting of the rule, with some even supportive. The wedding is inspired by her role in the 80s series Rivals, aiming for a 'huge dress and a big f**k off party'. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after welcoming their son the previous year.

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