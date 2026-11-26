Emilio Pagán Shares What Led to His Departure From the Reds
He spoke to the media earlier this week.
Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan high fives teammates after the victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.
Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton YouTube. Pagán, who declined his $10 million player option with the Reds at the start of the offseason before signing a one-year, $11.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers a little more than two weeks later, was asked about his decision to opt out and sign with Detroit. Pagan said . It’s no secret, Cincinnati was a good spot for me individually and my career.
I'm very thankful for the three years I had there. Getting a chance to close out games in the big leagues is something that I've always believed that I could do. And so I'm grateful for that opportunity and love those guys in that clubhouse and wish them nothing but the best. But, you know, to be honest, I don't have another 10 seasons in me in my career.
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