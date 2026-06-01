Emilie Kiser Returns to Instagram After Stepping Away to Grieve Loss of Son Trigg

Emilie Kiser, a social media influencer, has returned to Instagram after stepping away from social media to grieve the loss of her son, Trigg, on the first anniversary of his death.

Emilie Kiser , a social media influencer, has returned to Instagram after stepping away from social media to grieve the loss of her son, Trigg , on the first anniversary of his death.

She expressed her gratitude for the time she took off from posting and the way it allowed her to be with her family and feel all the emotions and waves of grief in the hardest month of their lives. During her time away from social media, Kiser said she was able to connect deeper with long-distance family and take some time away, which gave them some needed space from parts of daily life that have felt especially difficult this past month and year.

Kiser is defending her choice not to publicly discuss the death of her 3-year-old son, Trigg, earlier this year. She shared her feelings via TikTok, talking in-depth about losing Trigg for the first time since he drowned in May. Kiser told her followers that unless they have lost a child, they should not share their grief with others.

She also mentioned that the couple's eldest child, Trigg, died at the age of 3 after being found unconscious in the family's pool. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office ultimately decided against charging anyone in connection with the accident because there was no likelihood of conviction. Kiser's post on TikTok was uploaded one day before Mother's Day, and she thanked her followers for always being understanding and supportive.

Emilie has developed a following on social media after posting videos of her day-to-day life, while sharing personal family stories or documenting lifestyle tips. The influencer has received more than 2 million followers on social media platforms. Kiser's post has received a lot of attention and support from her followers, who have been understanding and supportive of her decision not to publicly discuss the death of her son.

Kiser's post has also sparked a conversation about grief and how people should handle it, with some people agreeing with her and others disagreeing. The post has also received attention from other social media influencers and celebrities, who have been sharing their own experiences with grief and loss. Kiser's post has shown that even in the face of tragedy and loss, people can come together and support each other.

The post has also highlighted the importance of being understanding and supportive of others who are going through difficult times. Kiser's post has also sparked a conversation about the role of social media in handling grief and loss, with some people arguing that it can be a helpful tool for people to express themselves and connect with others, while others argue that it can be a source of stress and anxiety.

Kiser's post has also highlighted the importance of taking time off from social media to grieve and process emotions, and the importance of being present with loved ones during difficult times. Kiser's post has also shown that even in the face of tragedy and loss, people can find ways to heal and move forward.

Kiser's post has also highlighted the importance of being true to oneself and not feeling pressured to share one's grief with others if it is not comfortable for them. Kiser's post has also sparked a conversation about the importance of mental health and the need for people to prioritize their own well-being during difficult times





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