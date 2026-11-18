Emilie Kiser marks the first anniversary of her son Trigg's tragic drowning death while sharing her emotional state and new pregnancy news.

Emilie Kiser, 27, has returned to social media to address the pain of losing her son, Trigg, exactly one year after his death in a preventable drowning accident at her Arizona home. The mother of two posted a raw, emotional reflection on Tuesday, November 17, describing how she cried throughout her commute home from a hair appointment while grappling with the reality of the milestone. She expressed profound sadness over the loss, noting that a year and a half had passed since the tragedy that changed her family forever.

Trigg Drowning Death Timeline

Trigg Kiser lost his life on May 12, 2025, after falling into the family's backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona. Brady Kiser, 30, and Trigg's older brother Teddy, 19 months, were present in the home when the incident occurred. Police officers arrived at the scene and initiated CPR before firefighters took over life-saving measures. The toddler was subsequently flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital for further treatment, though he did not survive the accident.

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Emilie Kiser Mental Health Struggles

Emilie Kiser took to TikTok on Saturday, May 10, to announce a mental health break from social media, citing the approaching anniversary of the month they lost their son. She shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of her reddened face, explaining that she avoids making others uncomfortable by hiding her grief. Kiser admitted that she often masks her true feelings on social media as a survival mechanism to prevent her brain from completely shutting down during the day.

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Emilie Kiser New Pregnancy News

After stepping away to grieve, Emilie Kiser returned to Instagram on Monday, June 1, to reconnect with her followers and share that she is expecting another child. She announced the pregnancy via Instagram on July 3, describing the news as a surreal bright light during their darkest days. Kiser emphasized that family privacy remains her top priority and stated she would not share extensive details about the pregnancy or the next phase of her life.

KJ Biermann Siblings Legal Challenge

In related entertainment news, a court has granted a request by KJ Biermann's younger siblings to challenge a previous ruling. This legal development stands in contrast to the personal struggles Emilie Kiser continues to navigate. While Kiser focuses on her new pregnancy and mental health, other celebrity figures face complex legal battles that draw public attention.