Emiliano Martinez, a former Argentina World Cup winner, has vowed to help Aston Villa win their first trophy since 1982. The goalkeeper had initially wanted to leave Villa but is now committed to helping his former team. Martinez believes Villa have earned their spot in the Europa League final and has confidence in their ability to win.

Emiliano Martinez vows to revive Aston Villa 's trophy drought. Aston Villa face their first major trophy opportunity in 30 years in Wednesday's Europa League final.

Martinez, a 33-year-old goalkeeper, had contemplated leaving Villa but happy to stay and help his former team. He believes Villa have earned their European final spot and has confidence in their ability to beat Freiburg. He cites his own experience of leading Argentina to the Copa America trophy after a 28-year drought to relate to his Villa team





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Aston Villa Emiliano Martinez Europa League Final First Trophy For 30 Years Reviving The World Cup Winners' Spirit Winning The Copa America Title

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