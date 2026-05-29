Emilia Clarke has addressed floating rumors about her pay during the filming of Game of Thrones, setting the record straight and revealing what it was like being part of such a massive show.

Emilia Clarke shuts down 'wildly exaggerated' salary rumors about Game of Thrones. The actress is best known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen ( Khaleesi ) in the show.

While the show's huge success brought financial security to many of its cast members, Clarke pushed back on claims that actors were earning close to $300,000 per episode. According to her, it wasn't the case at all. Setting the record straight, she revealed that the actors didn't earn that much and joked that she would have been driving a couple of Porsches if they had.

Additionally, she also revealed what it was like being part of such a massive show. She said that she spent a lot of time trying to understand the show and its impact on her career. She also reflected on the impact the HBO show made on her career, saying that she initially tried to want to be known for more than just Game of Thrones but now realizes that it was phenomenal.

Clarke was recently seen in 2026's TV series Ponies, playing the role of Bea. She will next star in Criminal alongside Charlie Hunnam, Luke Evans, Richard Jenkins, Michael Mondo, Adria Arjona, and John Hawkes, among others. The film is set to hit theaters in 2027





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