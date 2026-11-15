Emilia Clarke's Me Before You Resurges on Netflix Ahead of New Thriller Criminal

Emilia Clarke's 2016 hit Me Before You is currently among the top ten most-watched films on Netflix globally. This resurgence coincides with her upcoming leading role in the Prime Video crime thriller Criminal.

Emilia Clarke has firmly re-established her presence in global streaming audiences with her 2016 romantic drama, Me Before You. The film is currently ranking among the ten most-watched movies on Netflix worldwide, demonstrating a significant surge in viewership. This renewed popularity arrives just as the actress prepares to headline a major new television project for a competing platform.

Criminal Series Cast and Release Schedule

Clarke is set to star as the lead in Criminal, a new crime thriller series premiering on Prime Video. The project is an adaptation of the comic book series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. She will appear opposite Charlie Hunnam, widely recognized for his role in Sons of Anarchy. The series features a substantial ensemble cast including Adria Arjona from Andor, Luke Evans from The Hobbit, Garrett Hedlund from Tulsa King, and Patrick J. Adams from Suits. The first four episodes are scheduled to debut on January 13.

Also read Lt. Col. says Moore embellished service; igniting anger among war veterans

Box Office Success and Streaming Impact

The 2016 film Me Before You was adapted from Jojo Moyes' bestselling novel of the same name. It stars Clarke and Sam Claflin in a narrative where she becomes the caregiver for a man paralyzed after a tragic accident. The movie was produced with a reported budget of $20 million. It grossed an impressive $208 million at the global box office. More than $150 million of that total revenue originated from international markets. Critics responded positively to the performance, and the film's legacy has clearly endured for the last decade.

Clarke's Expanding Hollywood Portfolio

While Emilia Clarke is best known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones, her career extends well beyond that fantasy role. She demonstrated her range in 2015 by playing Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys. She further expanded her Hollywood fame by portraying Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The upcoming series Criminal represents her next major venture into genre television. It follows her successful transition from fantasy icon to versatile leading lady in modern cinema and streaming dramas.

Advertisement

Market Timing and Audience Engagement

The timing of Me Before You's resurgence on Netflix appears strategic given the anticipation for Criminal. With only a couple of months remaining until the January 13 premiere, subscribers are revisiting her previous acclaimed work. This trend highlights the power of streaming platforms to revitalize older content. The juxtaposition of a romantic comedy hit on Netflix and a gritty crime thriller on Prime Video underscores Clarke's broad appeal across different genres and services.

Future Outlook for the Actress

Clarke's ability to draw audiences to both new releases and catalog titles is a rare asset in the entertainment industry. The strong performance of Me Before You suggests that her fanbase remains deeply engaged. Viewers are actively seeking out her past work while waiting for the next chapter in Criminal. This dual success on two different major streaming services cements her status as a top-tier talent. The entertainment market continues to reward her consistent delivery of high-quality performances.