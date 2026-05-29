Emilia Clarke Rules Out Return to Star Wars After Solo: 'That Millennium Falcon Has Sailed'

Actress Emilia Clarke, who played Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has effectively closed the door on revisiting the Star Wars franchise, humorously noting that the Millennium Falcon has sailed. Despite fan interest, Clarke's comments align with previous sentiments and reflect the commercial underperformance of Solo. The article covers the film's production challenges, box office results, Clarke's subsequent projects, and the broader context of Star Wars' post-Skywalker strategy.

Emilia Clarke , known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and as Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has addressed the possibility of returning to the Star Wars franchise.

In a conversation with Variety, Clarke humorously suggested that the opportunity to reprise her character has likely passed, stating "That Millennium Falcon has sailed.

" Despite this, she noted that many fans have expressed a desire to see Qi'ra again, leaving the door slightly ajar should Disney or Lucasfilm approach her with a compelling offer. Clarke had previously hinted at a similar stance in 2023, reinforcing her current perspective.

The idea of revisiting Solo characters has been touched on by co-writer Jonathan Kasdan, who speculated that short-form projects on Disney+, akin to Marvel's Werewolf By Night, could serve as a viable avenue for Lucasfilm to reintegrate these figures into the Star Wars narrative. Solo: A Star Wars Story, released in 2018, was the second standalone film in the franchise after Rogue One.

It explored the early adventures of a young Han Solo, portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich, before the events of the original Skywalker Saga. The production faced significant behind-the-scenes turmoil; original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were dismissed and replaced by Ron Howard, who conducted extensive reshoots. This turmoil contributed to a bloated budget estimated between $275 and $300 million.

Upon its release, Solo earned $392 million at the global box office, a figure that failed to cover costs and marked the first Star Wars film to lose money. Critical reception was mixed, with a 69% Rotten Tomatoes score, and audience response was tepid compared to the billion-dollar success of Rogue One. Clarke's career trajectory includes major roles in several high-profile franchises.

Following Solo and the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019, she appeared in films such as Last Christmas and The Pod Generation, and returned to television with Marvel's Secret Invasion and the Peacock series Ponies. Meanwhile, Star Wars has continued to evolve, with Disney refocusing on theatrical releases like The Mandalorian and Grogu, which opened to $98 million over the Memorial Day weekend, compared to Solo's $103 million debut in 2018.

While Clarke remains open to fan sentiment, her remarks indicate that a return to a galaxy far, far away is improbable, cementing Qi'ra's story as likely concluded within the current canon





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