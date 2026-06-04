Emilia Clarke Reveals Two Early‑Career Brain Hemorrhages and the Struggle to Keep Them Secret

At a Variety Power of Women event, Emilia Clarke disclosed that she suffered brain bleeds at ages 22 and 24, kept the diagnosis hidden from HBO, and now speaks openly to help others facing similar health crises.

Emilia Clarke opened up about the harrowing experience of suffering two brain hemorrhage s in her early twenties, revealing the personal and professional challenges she faced while keeping the condition hidden from her employers.

The actress first disclosed the details at Variety's Power of Women London event, where she explained that the initial bleed occurred when she was 22, precisely the year she was filming the inaugural season of Game of Thrones. The second hemorrhage struck at age 24, coinciding with her Broadway debut{

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