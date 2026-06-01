Emilia Clarke Reflects on Notable Roles and Franchise Projects

Emilia Clarke, known for her roles in Game of Thrones and other major franchises, shares her thoughts on projects that did not resonate with audiences. She discusses her experiences with franchise projects and her approach to choosing future roles.

Emilia Clarke , who has been part of several major franchises, recently reflected on some of her most notable roles and shared her thoughts on projects that did not resonate with audiences as expected.

She discussed several franchise projects she joined and how some of them received mixed responses from viewers. For an interview in which she reflected on her career, including appearances in established franchises such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator Genisys, in addition to her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

After discussing her rise in the entertainment industry, Clarke reflected on the conclusion of Game of Thrones and her experiences with other franchise projects, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Terminator. Speaking about Secret Invasion, Clarke said, I don't think anyone liked that show, guys. I'm sorry! Discussing her appearances in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator Genisys, Clarke added, Star Wars' They didn't like it.

Terminator That should never have happened. But these were jobs I said yes to, you know what I mean? Expanding on the reception of those projects, Clarke said, I entered into already existing franchises…so when they don't work out, it's not personal. She went on to say that she needs to be more selective when choosing future projects.

I need to wait for the right thing, Clarke added. However, the actress also acknowledged that the perfect job, much like the perfect person, may not exist. She said she could take on a role for no other reason than that she would enjoy that job. Clarke added, My connection to a project ends when they say, Picture wrap.

Because it's not for me to decide what people will think of it. Game of Thrones remains one of the most influential television series of its era. Its finale also generated significant discussion and mixed reactions among viewers following its release





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