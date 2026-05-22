Emilia Clarke Reflects on Game of Thrones Career and Accepts Her 'Dragon Girl' Status

Emilia Clarke has opened up about her career after Game of Thrones ended and how she feels about the series now. In a recent interview, Clarke noted that she initially went through a phase of trying to be known for more than just Game of Thrones but has now come to accept and be grateful for the series's impact on her career.

Emilia Clarke has reflected on her career after Game of Thrones ended and how she feels about the series now. In a recent interview, the English actress noted that she initially went through a phase of trying to be known for more than just Game of Thrones but has now come to accept and be grateful for the series's impact on her career.

Clarke also defended the Game of Thrones Season 8 finale, stating that she still feels protective of it. She also spoke about George R.R. Martin's criticism of how she spoke the Dothraki language in the series.

Additionally, Clarke mentioned that she is fine with always being known as the 'dragon girl'





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emilia Clarke Game Of Thrones Dragon Girl George R.R. Martin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Boys Series Finale Fan Reactions: A Satisfying Ending or Another Game of Thrones?Good or bad, it's time to say goodbye to Butcher and his crew.

Read more »

Game of Thrones Lead Defends Season 8 Finale Amid The Boys BacklashGame of Thrones star Kit Harington recently defended the HBO show's finale, saying that he still feels 'protective' of the series.

Read more »

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke was convinced she 'cheated death' after surviving two brain aneurysmsEmilia Clarke says she believed she cheated death after two brain aneurysms struck while she filmed 'Game of Thrones,' a battle she kept private.

Read more »

HBO's Game of Thrones Franchise to Expand Again - New TV Seasons on the WayHBO is expanding its fantasy franchise Game of Thrones by confirming two of its popular shows will receive additional three seasons. This move is part of the network's efforts to develop new stories and characters in the fantasy genre. The expansion will further enrich one of the most popular fictional universes. Multiple successful fantasy shows like Marvel Studios' MCU and DC Studios' DC Universe are also part of the trend, with the Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings series following suit.

Read more »