Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Lack of Care on Set and Personal Struggles

Emilia Clarke has spoken about her experiences of feeling unsafe while filming nude scenes, and the lack of care she has received on set. She has also spoken about her personal struggles, including suffering two life-threatening brain aneurysms and feeling left with 'survivor's guilt'. Clarke has expressed her gratitude for everything that Game of Thrones has given her, and how she feels lucky to have had time to understand what that experience was. She has also spoken about her new TV show Ponies, and how she is feeling more confident and at peace with her life.

Emilia Clarke has spoken about her experiences of feeling unsafe while filming nude scenes, and the lack of care she has received on set. The actress, 39, praised the bosses of Game Of Thrones , but expressed her concerns about feeling less safe on other sets.

She also spoke about her experiences of suffering two life-threatening brain aneurysms, and how she felt left with 'survivor's guilt'. Clarke has opened up about her feelings of shame and guilt after being diagnosed with two brain aneurysms, and how she felt like she wasn't meant to be here. She also spoke about her decision to freeze her eggs aged 35, following a stressful few years in which she faced her life-threatening health battle.

The actress has put plans in place to one day become a mother, following the period of ill health and immense grief in her life. Emilia Clarke has expressed her gratitude for everything that Game of Thrones has given her, and how she feels lucky to have had time to understand what that experience was. She has also spoken about her new TV show Ponies, and how she is feeling more confident and at peace with her life.

Emilia Clarke has spoken about the importance of taking care of oneself, especially when going through difficult times. She has also spoken about how she has learned to prioritize her own well-being and to take time for herself. The actress has also spoken about her experiences of feeling like she wanted to shut her front door and sit in her nest after suffering two brain aneurysms.

She has also spoken about how she felt like she was going to die after her second brain haemorrhage, and how she 'shut down emotionally' and lived in constant fear that death would catch up to her. Emilia Clarke has spoken about the importance of speaking out about mental health, and how she has learned to prioritize her own well-being.

She has also spoken about how she has come to terms with her experiences and how she feels more confident and at peace with her life. Emilia Clarke has spoken about the importance of taking care of oneself, especially when going through difficult times. She has also spoken about how she has learned to prioritize her own well-being and to take time for herself.

The actress has also spoken about her experiences of feeling like she wanted to shut her front door and sit in her nest after suffering two brain aneurysms. She has also spoken about how she felt like she was going to die after her second brain haemorrhage, and how she 'shut down emotionally' and lived in constant fear that death would catch up to her





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Emilia Clarke Game Of Thrones Ponies Mental Health Survivor's Guilt Brain Aneurysms

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