Emilia Clarke on Being Part of a Cult and the Seductive Allure of 'Wisdom and Specialness'

The 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke shares her experience of being part of a cult and the allure of 'wisdom and specialness' that led her down a dangerous path. She discusses the 'highly eroticized' nature of the cult and the seductive influence it had on her.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke , who has also appeared in 'Skins', shared her experience of being part of a cult, which she described as 'highly eroticized' and 'seductive and addictive'.

She was introduced to the cult by an 'energy healer' she met through her personal trainer on the set of 'Detroit'. She spent thousands of dollars trying to obtain 'wisdom and specialness' but was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She has since retired from acting and avoids certain practices and products she believes to be part of the cult's influence





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Cult Seductive Allure Wisdom And Specialness Energy Healer Personal Trainer Detroit Game Of Thrones Emilia Clarke Sksins Psychotic Episode Bipolar Disorder Crystal Shop Yoga Meditation

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