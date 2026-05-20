Emilia Clarke Fooks Eggs Aged 35 After Brain Aneurysm Battle, Loss Of Father

Emilia Clarke, the star of Game Of Thrones and Me Before You, has revealed that she froze her eggs aged 35 following a stressful few years in which she faced a life-threatening health battle. The actress also opened up about her years of sitting with a lot of pain and suffering two brain aneurysms in her 20s.

Emilia Clarke has revealed that she froze her eggs aged 35 following a stressful few years in which she faced a life-threatening health battle. The Game Of Thrones star, 39, opened up about her 'years of sitting with a lot of pain' which saw her suffer two brain aneurysms in her 20s and cope with the devastating loss of her father Peter from cancer.

Opening up to The Times, Emilia shared how she's put plans in place to one day become a mother. She opted for the fertility preservation method, freezing her eggs at 35. She also opened up about her feelings of shame and that she was 'not meant to be here' after suffering two brain aneurysms





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Game Of Thrones Emilia Clarke Brain Aneurysms Frozen Eggs Depending On Future Children Game Of Thrones Brain Haemorrhage Life-Threatening Condition

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Emilia Clarke Fooks Eggs Aged 35 After Brain Aneurysm Battle, Loss Of FatherEmilia Clarke, the star of Game Of Thrones and Me Before You, has revealed that she froze her eggs aged 35 following a stressful few years in which she faced a life-threatening health battle. The actress also opened up about her years of sitting with a lot of pain and suffering two brain aneurysms in her 20s.

Read more »