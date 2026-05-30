Emilia Clarke Discusses Safety on Set, Health Struggles, andPersonal Growth

Actress Emilia Clarke reveals the lack of care she experienced during nude scenes on film sets, praises Game of Thrones for its supportive environment, and reflects on survivor's guilt after surviving two brain aneurysms. She also shares her decision to freeze her eggs at 35 following health battles and the loss of her father, her journey toward emotional recovery, and her current perspective on her iconic role.

Emilia Clarke has opened up about the ' lack of care ' that she has received while filming nude scenes throughout her career, which she said 'could have been prevented'.

The actress, 39, praised the bosses of Game Of Thrones, which saw her strip off in numerous scenes, but told Variety in their Power Of Women issue, how she'd felt less safe on other sets. She told the publication: 'I've experienced lack of care on other jobs which I think could have been prevented with some consideration' 'I don't want to specifically say .

There's just been a number of occasions where I've been like: 'This ain't right' And again, it's not through someone abusing power; it's through lack of thinking and care'. Elsewhere in the interview, Emilia expressed how she had been left with 'survivor's guilt' after suffering two life-threatening brain aneurysms, during her time filming the HBO fantasy series in which she played Daenerys Targaryen.

'For a number of years, I felt that I had cheated death, and it was coming to get me,' Clarke says. 'I truly felt like I had done something wrong, and I shouldn't be here. ' She quipped: 'I also thought it ruined my ability to act, which some people might agree with!

' Speaking about her iconic role she said: 'I have gone through every circuitous route to get to the place that I am now, which is finally being able to be very grateful for everything that Game of Thrones did and has given me'. 'I no longer feel trapped in it, or trapped in the result of being in it, I feel just really lucky that it happened to me, even luckier that I've had time to understand what that was, and now I feel firmly on the other side'.

It comes after Emilia revealed that she froze her eggs aged 35 following a stressful few years in which she faced her life-threatening health battle. Following her undergoing brain surgery twice, Emilia also had to cope with the devastating loss of her father Peter from cancer.

And opening up to The Times, Emilia, who is currently thought to be single, told how she's put plans in place to one day become a mother following the period of ill health and immense grief in her life. Of her decision to opt for the fertility preservation method, she shared: 'You go through certain universal moments, like I was 35 when I froze my eggs. A lot of other women around that age are freezing their eggs.

' During the open and honest interview, the actress admitted that she felt she wanted to isolate herself following the distressing events in her life, remarking: 'I did go through a number of years where I wanted to shut my front door and sit in my nest. I can't begin to describe how young I was, how naive I was when I started.

'I had no understanding of the industry. And then I had this life-threatening brain injury and I was so unwell and I kept thinking I was going to die. And then my dad died and that was bigger than the brain haemorrhages.

' Elsewhere, the actress, who stars in new TV show Ponies, opened up on her feelings of shame and that she was 'not meant to be here' after suffering two brain aneurysms. Emilia revealed she 'did not take care of herself at all', keeping her health issues a secret from HBO and returning to work to do promo for Game Of Thrones barely a month later.

Following her second brain haemorrhage, Emilia said she 'shut down emotionally' and lived in constant fear that death would catch up to her. Laying bare her health condition and its aftereffects to Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast, the Me Before You star recalled the moment she suffered her first aneurysm aged 24, whilst doing a plank at the gym in 2011.

'The night before I'd had this horrible headache and I just felt restless and anxious and stressed,' she explained. 'I remember it really clearly being like I don't feel good in my brain and body. Didn't think anything of it because I got headaches quite a lot.

' 'And then I arrived at the gym and like we've all had those days where you're at the gym going,"I'd rather be anywhere else, this is really hard". And it felt particularly difficult but I was in a mode of beating myself up so you're like"Come on we're doing this we're going to do it"





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Emilia Clarke Game Of Thrones Nude Scenes Lack Of Care Brain Aneurysm Survivor's Guilt Freezing Eggs Fertility Health Battle Personal Growth HBO

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