Emilia Clarke Brushes Off Backlash from Marvel, Star Wars, and Terminator Roles

Actress Emilia Clarke has spoken about the backlash she received for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars franchises. She believes that when her participation in these established franchises 'don't work out, it's not personal.'

Emilia Clarke , known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, has spoken about the backlash she received for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars franchises.

Despite being a leading actress in Game of Thrones, Clarke has contributed to other major franchises, including playing Qi'ra in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story and taking part in the 2023 MCU miniseries series Secret Invasion as G'iah. In an interview with Variety, Clarke mentioned her time playing Sarah Connor in 2015's Terminator Genisys, saying that when her participation in these established franchises 'don't work out, it's not personal.

' She explained that her 'connection to a project ends when they say, 'Picture wrap. ' Because it's not for me to decide what people will think of it. ' This means she's not bothered by her Marvel, Star Wars, and Terminator outings not working out. Clarke's Terminator Genisys was the first of these projects, released four years after Game of Thrones premiered.

The movie earned primarily negative reviews, resulting in sequel plans being scrapped. Three years later, Solo: A Star Wars Story was released, with Clarke playing the childhood friend/love interest of Alden Ehrenreich's Han. Though Solo earned much better critical reception than Genisys, it only made $393 million worldwide, making it the first Star Wars movie to be a box office failure.

Clarke also said during the interview that she thinks the 'Millennium Falcon has sailed' on her reprising Qi'ra, though the character has been featured in Star Wars comics released over the last several years. As for Secret Invasion, Clarke's G'iah was one of the many Skrulls spotlighted in the miniseries.

Though this gave the actor the opportunity to work with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman, it's also one of the lowest-rated MCU TV shows. Among its critiqued aspects was the fight between G'iah and Ben-Adir's Gravik in the finale. Emilia Clarke was most recently seen leading the Peacock series Ponies, which she also executive-produced, with Haley Lu Richardson.

She's also set to star opposite Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, and Luke Evans in Prime Video's TV adaptation of Criminal, the comic book series written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips. Tribeca Film Festival attendees will be able to see Clarke in the movie Next Life when it premieres on June 5





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