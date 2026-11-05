Emilia Clarke and Charlie Hunnam Lead Prime Video Crime Thriller Criminal

Emilia Clarke and Charlie Hunnam star in the new Prime Video crime thriller Criminal. The series debuts January 13 with a two-part release schedule featuring Adria Arjona.

Emilia Clarke and Charlie Hunnam have been selected to headline the upcoming Prime Video crime thriller series titled Criminal. This major casting announcement marks a significant career milestone for both actors as they transition into leading roles within the spy and crime thriller genres. The pair previously gained fame for their iconic performances in Game of Thrones and Sons of Anarchy respectively.

Criminal Series Release Schedule and Structure

The first four episodes of Criminal will premiere on January 13, marking the initial launch of the series for global audiences. The remaining four episodes will be released two weeks later on January 27, completing the full season run. Part 1 of the series is officially titled Coward, while Part 2 carries the title Lawless. This staggered release strategy allows viewers to engage with the narrative in two distinct chapters.

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Supporting Cast Members Joining the Production

Prime Video has also revealed additional key cast members who will appear alongside the lead stars in this high-stakes production. Adria Arjona, known for her role in Andor, joins the ensemble cast as a central figure in the unfolding drama. Luke Evans, recognized for his work in The Hobbit films, will also feature prominently in the storyline. These additions strengthen the overall depth of the criminal underworld depicted in the show.

Guest Appearances by Garrett Hedlund and Patrick Adams

Garrett Hedlund, who starred in Tulsa King, will recur in a supporting capacity throughout the series. His involvement adds another layer of complexity to the character dynamics within the plot. Patrick J. Adams, famous for his role in Suits, is also confirmed to join the main cast. Michael Mando and Chris Diamantopoulos are listed among the additional cast members participating in the production.

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Recent Career Trajectories for Clarke and Hunnam

Emilia Clarke recently worked with Haley Lu Richardson on Peacock's Slow Horses replacement, Ponies, before the show was canceled after one season. Despite this setback, her career momentum continues to build as she takes on daring new roles in major streaming productions. Her performance history demonstrates a consistent ability to captivate audiences across different genres and formats.

Hunnam Returns to Spy Genre After Legacy of Spies

Charlie Hunnam has expanded his portfolio by joining the spy thriller genre with Legacy of Spies. He is simultaneously working to bring Sons of Anarchy back to life through the meta sequel Legends. These concurrent projects highlight his versatility as an actor capable of handling complex narratives. The combination of these talents suggests a strong foundation for the new Criminal series.