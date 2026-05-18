Emile Hirsch Discusses Speed Racer's Box Office Bombing

Emile Hirsch, the lead star of Speed Racer, has reflected on the film's poor reception and its subsequent cult following. He believes that the reason for its bombing was due to audiences' interests at the time and the rise of superhero movies.

It's been nearly 20 years since Speed Racer failed to take off at the box office, and its lead star has an idea as to why it didn't.

The 2008 film served as a live-action adaptation of the Tatsunoko Production anime franchise, with Call of the Wild alum Emile Hirsch leading the cast as the young prodigy racer. The film also marked the Wachowskis' return to the directorial chair after closing out the original Matrix trilogy, though it failed to meet the same level of success as the sci-fi series.

Now, in an interview with ScreenRant's Grant Hermanns for the new release of a 4K remaster of the film, Hirsch reflected on Speed Racer's box office bombing..





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Culture & Entertainment News Text Emile Hirsch Speed Racer Wachowskis Box Office Bombing Audience Interests Superhero Movies Visual Aesthetic Heart Sincerity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New surgical option could speed up Blake Snell’s Dodgers returnAccording to a source, Dr. Neal ElAttrache might use the same “NanoNeedle” device he used to remove bone chips from Tarik Skubal’s elbow recently. The less-invasive procedure could get Snell back on a mound sooner.

Read more »

Do Ethernet Splitters Reduce Network Speed?An Ethernet splitter may sound like the solution to getting more Ethernet ports around your house, but it's likely not the right solution for your problem.

Read more »

MotoGP racer hurtles through the air in terrifying crash, suffers serious injuriesA serious MotoGP crash at the Catalunya Grand Prix sent Alex Marquez hurtling through the air after a collision with then-race leader Pedro Acosta.

Read more »

Speed Racer 2's Potential Revival Gets Hopeful Update From Original Star After Scrapped Script'...it all hinges on that...'

Read more »