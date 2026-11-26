Former England footballer Emile Heskey promotes Supreme CBD products despite regulatory bans on health claims by founder Anthony Fowler. The association draws criticism amid Heskey's personal legal battles.

Emile Heskey, the former England striker, is currently promoting Supreme CBD products, including gummies and oils, despite the company's history of regulatory breaches. Heskey, 48, appears in warehouse-style videos endorsing the brand founded by Anthony Fowler, claiming the products aid his sleep and ease pain. This commercial activity contrasts sharply with his previous career as a respected athlete who scored 110 Premier League goals for clubs such as Liverpool and Leicester.

The Core Details Of Heskey's CBD Endorsement

Heskey stands in front of shelves stacked with Supreme CBD containers while wearing a black adidas tracksuit, smiling at the camera to promote strawberry-flavored gummies and oil. He offers a special discount code bearing his name on Instagram, stating he swears by the products for sleep. He has been filming several videos monthly for the company, which is owned by ex-Olympic boxer Anthony Fowler. The promotion occurs while Heskey remains active in football commentary and youth pathway roles.

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Controversial Health Claims By Anthony Fowler

Anthony Fowler, the founder of Supreme CBD, has made unsubstantiated claims that cannabidiol can treat mental health conditions and autism in children. The Advertising Standards Authority took action in June against the company for using prohibited claims that CBD could treat, prevent, or cure human disease. Fowler previously claimed CBD oil had a massive effect on his two-year-old daughter's tumor after refusing chemotherapy. British medical authorities advise against giving CBD to those under 18 due to uncertain quality and potential dangers.

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Heskey's Reputation And Personal Life

Heskey won 62 caps for England and appeared at two World Cups during a career that included trophies at Liverpool and Leicester. He recently played in an England legends match against Poland in September alongside John Terry. His reputation has supported roles with Leicester's women's team and BBC punditry. However, his personal life is turbulent, with wife Chantelle Heskey filing for divorce and claiming he canceled a family holiday for a new partner. Chantelle branded Heskey vile after he deleted her comment on an Instagram post about the couple's trip to Cyprus and Greece.

Regulatory Warnings And Medical Risks

The NHS acknowledges some medical uses for CBD but warns that online product quality is uncertain. The regulator has upheld complaints about celebrity promotions failing to disclose advertisements. British food safety authorities state CBD products may be illegal and potentially dangerous. Certain medicinal CBD treatments require monitoring for liver effects, and CBD can interact with other medications. Heskey's association with the brand places him on a roster that includes Katie Price, a paid ambassador who amplified Fowler's medical claims.