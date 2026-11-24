Veteran Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg and Red Bull New York are still in contract negotiations to return to the team, a source with knowledge of the

Veteran Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg and Red Bull New York are still in contract negotiations to return to the team, a source with knowledge of the situation told amNewYork on Tuesday.of Sportbladet, tipped that the 35-year-old had already agreed to a contract extension that would keep him in New York through Major League Soccer’s sprint season, which will run from February through April.

He would then depart the club and return to the top flight in his home nation, the Allsvenskan. MLS is switching its season from a February-to-December format to a more traditional August through May slate, which is the common layout across the top leagues of Europe. It would allow transfer windows and deadlines to line up and for more seamless transitions of players making the jump across the Atlantic.

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Forsberg would be a beneficiary, as staying through the sprint season would allow him to join a Swedish club before the start of the 2027-28 campaign.season. He made the jump to North America after a storied and decorated career with Red Bull Leipzig of the German Bundesliga and the Swedish national team. He has worn the captain’s armband since his arrival, scoring 27 goals with 18 assists across all competitions.

In his first season with the club, he led New York to its second-ever MLS Cup Final appearance. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade.

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His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

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