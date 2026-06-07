Emerging Ecosystems in Glen Canyon Reveal a Lost Paradise as Lake Powell Shrinks

As Lake Powell's water levels decline due to prolonged drought and overuse, scientists and activists are documenting the vibrant ecosystems reemerging in Glen Canyon's long-submerged side canyons. This provides a unique chance to study the canyon's natural state and bolster arguments for permanently draining the reservoir to restore the Colorado River's flow.

A group of researchers and birders hike up Davis Gulch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah on Monday, May 11, 2026. The tops of trees, dead since Lake Powell 's levels rose decades ago, poked through mud and ooze at the silent mouth of Davis Gulch, where the side canyon met the reservoir's still waters.

But just around a few bends in the sandstone walls, life began to appear. First, a fuzz of inch-tall greenery.

Then, knee-high cattails and primrose, followed shortly by small cottonwoods and willows, then by towering gambel oaks. The silence of the canyon mouth was replaced by the soft rush of a creek, bird songs, and the constant cacophony of dragonflies and gnats. Scattered throughout the canyon, an ecologist, bug scientists, birders and advocates for Glen Canyon were working to document the ecosystems emerging as Lake Powell's water levels have dropped after decades of drought and water overuse.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation flooded Glen Canyon in the 1960s, converting an intricate network of canyons - carved by the Colorado River and its tributaries - into Lake Powell. The massive reservoir functions as the water savings account for the Colorado River Basin, where the river serves as the lifeblood for millions of people and massive farming operations across seven states: Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Nevada and California.

Over the past two decades, climate change and chronic overallocation have, over the past two decades, sapped the reservoir's water stores and created an existential crisis for water managers across the basin, home to 40 million people. The falling water levels have also steadily revealed long-submerged canyonlands: red slot canyons, sandstone amphitheaters, waterfalls that tumble over slickrock cliffs. The reemerging landscapes provide a new opportunity to study life in Glen Canyon, which sits just upstream of the iconic Grand Canyon.

Little scientific work was completed in Glen Canyon before the federal government flooded it - an event seen by environmentalists then, and now, as an unmitigated ecological disaster, a paradise lost. But for a new generation of advocates, regaining paradise seems possible as the reservoir's shorelines recede, bringing more than 100,000 acres of rugged terrain out of the water.

The Glen Canyon Institute and canyon activists for years have argued that Lake Powell should be drained and the Colorado River allowed to again flow freely through Glen Canyon. Now, their argument is also bolstered by the fact that Lake Powell is emptying - whether Colorado River managers like it or not.

For those advocates, recent years have provided a rare chance to study life in the emerging canyonlands and to make their case to Basin leaders, including those from Colorado, will decide in the coming months how Lake Powell should be operated. The impacts will have basinwide implications, including on hydropower, Grand Canyon recreation and ecosystems, Lake Powell recreation, and the amount of water in reservoirs up- and downstream.

The decisions will determine the future of river management for years to come - and whether the reservoir's levels rise and again inundate the canyons. Balken has worked to coordinate and support research in the emerging canyons that examines what life looks like and what it could look like in the future. The goal, he said, is to show water managers and the general public the types of vibrant ecosystems that policymakers could permanently protect by lowering the reservoir levels.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in 1963 closed the gates of the newly constructed Glen Canyon Dam and, for 17 years, water levels rose to create Lake Powell. For the remainder of the 20th century, water levels stayed relatively stable - rising in the spring as snowmelt across the upper Colorado River Basin made its way to the reservoir, and then falling the rest of the year as water was sent downstream to cities and farm fields.

The immensity of the body of water, which resembles an 186-mile vericose vein snaking across southern Utah, is difficult to comprehend or convey. Three major tributaries meet what was the Colorado River at Lake Powell, and 127 named side canyons sprout from the main corridor, as do hundreds more without names. The Glen Canyon Dam that created the reservoir is in northern Arizona, just over the state line





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Glen Canyon Lake Powell Colorado River Drought Ecosystems Water Management

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Mateo County couple drowns in waterfall at Kings Canyon National Park, coroner saysAuthorities in Central California said a married couple from the San Francisco Bay Area drowned during a visit to Kings Canyon National Park over the Memorial Day holiday.

Read more »

Santa Clara County Parks buys 95 acres near Uvas Canyon County ParkThe Santa Clara County Parks Department has purchased nearly 100 acres of land next to Uvas Canyon County Park near Morgan Hill, where they plan to add new trail routes.

Read more »

18-year-old hiker dies after experiencing heat-related symptoms at Grand CanyonAn 18-year-old hiker died after experiencing heat-related symptoms while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park, according to park officials.

Read more »

Glen Powell Joins J.J. Abrams for Sci-Fi Film The Great BeyondGlen Powell will star in J.J. Abrams' upcoming sci-fi spectacle The Great Beyond, alongside Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, and Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, his 2025 sci-fi adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man, despite poor box office, finds streaming success on Paramount+.

Read more »