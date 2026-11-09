Emergency Responders Are Openly Sharing The Common Decisions People Make That Can Kill You

'I've lost count of the number of serious traumas I've seen from just these alone in the last couple of years.'

It's WEIRD knowing you never know how many days you have left. Whoa, that sounded more morbid than I thought. What I'm trying to say is...everyoneto live a long, happy, and healthy life , but the fact is, even the most common, everyday items could be your downfall!

But I'll let the medical professionals tell you... , emergency responders, doctors, and other medical professionals are sharing the most common reasons people need emergency help, and some of these super-mundane activities are actually more deadly than you might think. Take a look:"Ladders. I know a lot of EMTs and a few ED doctors, and they all say the most dangerous tool in the world is a ladder.

Also read A church chili cook-off brought first responders together for a bigger mission

The second-most dangerous is a chainsaw, and something like 75% of chainsaw injuries involve a ladder. So think about that the next time you need to cut down a branch up high.

""My time to shine. I was working on some garden steps one Saturday when my circular saw kicked back andMy mother-in-law drove me to the hospital, where I got into triage, and the doctors started discussing what to do. One of the ER physician's assistants reminded them that there happened to be a reconstructive hand surgeon in the ER that day because someApparently, when someone loses an ear, they call in a specialist who can sew it back on.

He stayed late and. Not only was I lucky he happened to be there, but I also wasn't the dumbest guy in the ER that Saturday.

" "I've been a firefighter and paramedic for 26 years. The most common dangerous decision people make is...not seeking emergency care in the first place. It's ignoring symptoms until it's too late.

It's convincing themselves that the chest pain is just 'acid reflux,' that the constant dull pain in their back or shoulder blade for days is 'just a pulled muscle,' that sudden weight gain is 'no big deal,' or that having to sleep half-upright at night with pillows stuffed behind them is 'just the way it is.

'""I got to observe and assist with autopsies when I was in college, and that's what stuck with me the most. I saw way too many cases where people told their spouses or children that they'd go to the clinic if they were still experiencing symptoms in 3 days,"I'm a 9-1-1 operator, and people LOVE to follow or antagonize suspects.

It's rare that someone actually gets injured in these situations, but you're actively putting yourself in an unknown situation with someone you believe or know to be a criminal, who will probably have no qualms about attacking you, potentially with a weapon. Hit and run?

'He sped off, so I'm speeding to catch up to him. ' Congrats, you've committed a hit-and-run, too. Not to mention you're actively speeding, which is dangerous in and of itself. Domestic disturbance?

'He threatened me with a gun, so I'm following him in my car with the kids inside. ' Suspicious vehicle? 'This car circled my neighborhood twice, so I followed it five miles away so the officers could stop him. ' Reckless driver?

Advertisement

'I'm following them so the officers can find them. '" "My friend who's a paramedic said drunk people's urge to climb stuff was always a problem. As is drunk people doing dumb stuff in general.

"I'm not talking about a little bit of wine . No, I'm talking about Granny going beer for beer with the young guns and taking a shot of Fireball every time their team scores. Granny falls, "Paramedic here. Not wearing a helmet, 100000%.

Injuries from e-bikes and e-scooters are skyrocketing as they become more popular. They have no restraints, no helmets, and people are often intoxicated. I've lost count of the number of serious traumas I've seen from just these alone in the last couple of years.

"Whenever I see a kid on a bike or scooter, I say, 'LOOK AT MY FACE. THIS IS WHY YOU WEAR A HELMET.

' Normally, I'm the person who always wears a helmet when riding my bike and advocates for others to do the same, but the one time I didn't, while fucking around on an e-scooter, I got my comeuppance. Despite being an experienced rider,"Not wearing a seat belt. Modern cars are really good at keeping you safe in most accidents, but not wearing a seat belt makes those safety features useless.

You're now a 200-pound bowling ball being thrown around the car at 50+ mph. The body "Not having the address on your house clearly visible for first responders. I have seen numerous incidents of emergency services being slowed down due to not being able to find a residence .

" "I was an EMT for 15 years. Around 60% of the time, pregnant women who are told NOT to stand up and wait for us are standing in the driveway when we arrive. It's more dangerous than people might think.

""The most common mistake is waiting to call 9-1-1 because you're afraid of overreacting. Years ago, we were taught in fire academy that the average person waits about 30 minutes before calling 9-1-1. That's just an average, of course, so it varies from person to person.

However, in emergencies like strokes and diabetic crises, every second counts, and it can take witnesses precious time to recognize that someone needs emergency intervention.

" "EMS helicopter pilot here. Riding a motorcycle, without question, is the most dangerous. I have lost track of the number of dead riders I have seen.

""EMT here. Stop buying and allowing your kids to ride those electric scooters. The number of kids I've had to scrape off the road lately is wild and, frankly, traumatizing.

" "Distracted driving. Everyone thinks they're a great driver and that they won't get into a wreck. Well, we respond to car accidents multiple times a day, and often, the cellphone is still embedded in the front windshield after the crash. That text can wait.

You might think your reflexes are good enough to text while cruising down the highway, but you didn't see the brake lights, and now...your life can be drastically altered over a pointless text that could have waited.

""The most dangerous decision people make is that, once they finally seek treatment, they completely fail to follow through. They won't follow up with their primary care physician; they won't take their medications as directed, etc. It's so common that when I find out about our STEMI patient from the other day, who walked out of the cath lab feeling great, suddenly died last night because he wouldn't take his anticoagulants and his stent clogged, my reaction is, 'Yup.

Happens all the time. Oh well.

'" "I work in search and rescue — not wearing life jackets, even when going for a simple swim in the lake. Our last water recovery involved a father swimming with his kid. The wind picked up, and he couldn't make it back to shore, even though he was only 30 yards away.

Advertisement

" "I've spent nearly a decade as a 9-1-1 operator, and my answer is driving. There are a lot of 'expected' death scenarios. But nobody expects to be in a car accident. A hundred times a year in my jurisdiction, someone will leave for work, go to a movie, visit family, or head out for any number of other reasons and never come home because of a car accident.

Drive safely. Drive defensively. Don't get sucked into road rage over minor inconveniences. You and your car are not invincible.

The graveyard is full of people who had the right of way. Stick to about 5 mph over the speed limit, not 20.

""Socks on hardwood or coated tile floors. Too many people renovate and skip the anti-slip additives for coated floors. You get almost no traction when you're wearing socks. Please wear sandals, slippers, or something with grip!

I used to get way too many calls about people wiping out on stairs or falling on their butts and fracturing their tailbones, hips, or pelvises. These are extremely debilitating injuries and can be absolutely lethal for older adults. People over 60, let alone 75, often never regain their previous quality of life after the injury and subsequent rehabilitation.

" "Becoming stagnant after retiring. That's how I lost my old man. I thought his retiring meant we'd get to hike more and that I'd get to see him whenever I wanted. Instead, he hid inside, stopped responding to messages, and then one day, he was gone.

I miss him. It's weird.

" "Firefighter here. From a fire safety perspective, it's either not keeping an eye on your cooking or running a tumble dryer at night while you're in bed.

""If you're going hiking, pack extra water and clothes for cold weather. A storm might come out of nowhere, or you could get lost and have to spend the night on the mountain. Which brings me to my next point: Tell someone where you're going and when you expect to be back. It helps tremendously if we know where you were headed in case we have to look for you.

""When people with ZERO training try home remedies before calling 9-1-1. Burns are a particularly bad example. I've been to a few calls where family members tried putting half a dozen different kitchen ingredients on a burn to relieve the pain before we arrived. They ended up making the burn worse and increasing the scarring in the affected area.

" "My husband's aunt is a pediatric physical therapist, and she says she will never allow her son to play football. It's a non-negotiable for her. She says a vast majority of her patients have injuries from playing football that have long-term effects.

""Putting a piece of wood or something else in someone's mouth to bite down on during a seizure. This is a myth. Do not do this! They could choke on whatever you put in their mouth.

No, you cannot swallow your tongue, and even if you could, I don't understand how putting an object in someone's mouth would stop it.

" "Running down the steps. I work at a manufacturing facility, and we have to track on-the-job injuries. The stairs are incredibly dangerous, and we've fired multiple people for not using the handrail.

" "My husband works on an air ambulance, and he would say riding an ATV. It's a case of reverse survivorship bias. He personally gets called out multiple times a week for ATV rollovers, not including the calls his opposite shift gets.

"And finally:"I used to run safety classes and meetings. Most of the industrial accidents I saw involved people doing dangerous or risky things and getting away with them the first few times. Then...they'd repeat those behaviors over and over until the one time they weren't successful and got injured. And this happened even though they had been trained on how dangerous the equipment they were using could be.

"Now I wanna hear from you! Are you an emergency responder or medical professional? What everyday activity are you BEGGING people to stop doing because it causes WAY too many accidents? Tell me all about it in the comments or the anonymous form below. It's time for a PSA!