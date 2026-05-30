Emergency action issued against Provo school after assault leaves client unconscious

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice of emergency agency action to Provo Canyon School after an assault occurred between two clients

"I was in Provo for 11 months, and I was physically, verbally, emotionally, and psychologically abused. That’s why I’m using my voice and my platform so that this doesn’t happen to any more children," Paris Hilton says of her time at Provo Canyon School.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice of emergency agency action to Provo Canyon School after an assault occurred between two clients, leaving one unconscious and bleeding from the mouth. Staff did not call emergency services; they transported the client to the emergency room themselves — "resulting in an approximate one-hour delay in treatment," the notice states.

The client was ultimately transferred to another hospital, where they were treated for a jaw injury and a brain bleed.

"Based on the health and safety concerns of the remaining clients," DHHS placed conditions on the school's license, effective until June 18:Licensee shall comply and cooperate with all monitoring inspections and investigations;Licensee must immediately retrain all staff on safe practices regarding supervision of clients; andThe deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. A crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman.

Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.Waterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. School officials assured parents that everyone on the campFour people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home.

The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireThe man accused of killing three women in Wayne County in March made his first appearance in a Utah court virtually from the Sevier County Jail on Friday. Ivan





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