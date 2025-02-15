Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights: First Look Revealed

Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel 'Wuthering Heights' is set to hit screens with a star-studded cast and a captivating first-look photo.

Emerald Fennell has unveiled an alluring first-look photo for her upcoming drama film, 'Wuthering Heights,' in celebration of Valentine's Day. This marks Fennell's latest project following her breakout success with 'Saltburn' and her 2020 directorial debut, 'Promising Young Woman.' The film, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, draws inspiration from the renowned 1847 novel of the same name by English novelist and poet Emily Brontë.

The captivating cast features Margot Robbie as the enigmatic Catherine Earnshaw, with Jacob Elordi portraying the passionate Heathcliff. Hong Chau ('The Whale') joins the ensemble as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver ('Conversations with Friends') as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif ('What's Love Got to Do with It?') as Edgar Linton. 'Wuthering Heights,' still widely regarded as one of the greatest English-language novels of all time, delves into the complexities of two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and their intertwined relationships across generations. This forthcoming adaptation isn't the first to bring the classic Victorian novel to life on screen. It has been adapted multiple times through film, television, and stage productions, including notable versions in 1939, 1950, 1962, 1967, 1970, 1992, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, and 2015. The novel has attracted a constellation of renowned actors, including Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche, Robert Cavanah, Katherine Heigl, Tom Hardy, and many others. Fennell's production team includes MRC and Robbie's LuckyChap, marking the second collaboration between MRC, LuckyChap, and Fennell following the 2023 comedy thriller 'Saltburn.' This project also marks the third collaboration between LuckyChap and Fennell, following the success of the Carey Mulligan-led 'Promising Young Woman.'





