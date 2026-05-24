Emerald Fennell Reveals Why 'Wuthering Heights' Scene With Margot Robbie's Armpits Was Cut

Emerald Fennell, director of the film 'Wuthering Heights', has revealed the reason behind the removal of a scene featuring Margot Robbie's 'extremely hairy' armpits from the final edit. Fennell wanted to include the scene as it was historically accurate and reflected the reality of women's body hair in the period. However, the scene was deemed too explicit and was ultimately removed.

Emerald Fennell , director of the film ' Wuthering Heights ', recently revealed that a scene featuring Margot Robbie 's 'extremely hairy' armpits was cut from the final edit.

Fennell, known for her bold and unconventional approach to classic literature, wanted to include the scene as it was historically accurate and reflected the reality of women's body hair in the period. However, the scene was deemed too explicit and was ultimately removed.

Fennell, who described her adaptation as a 'sister, rather than a twin' of the original novel, also discussed the viral scene where Cathy sticks her finger into a dead fish's mouth, highlighting her desire to push boundaries and embrace authenticity in her filmmaking. She emphasized the importance of embracing vulnerability and emotional honesty in her work, even if it means facing criticism.

Elordi, who plays Heathcliff, also spoke about the film's intense and sensual nature, emphasizing the meticulous planning and choreography involved in the steamy scenes. The film, set against the backdrop of the windswept Yorkshire moors, has sparked a wave of emotional responses from viewers, who have praised its boldness and raw portrayal of love and loss. Fennell's vision for the film was to evoke a visceral reaction in the audience, prompting laughter, tears, and gasps.

She also clarified that her adaptation is a loose, eroticized interpretation of the novel, focusing on its most captivating and sensual aspects





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Wuthering Heights Margot Robbie Emerald Fennell Armpits Film Director Scene Historical Accuracy Body Hair Period Film Steamy Scenes Emotional Response Visceral Reaction

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