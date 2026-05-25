Emerald Fennell explains controversial deleted scenes in Wuthering Heights

The director discusses why a gritty armpit scene and a fish‑mouth moment were cut from the Margot Robbie‑led adaptation, while the film’s box office success and strong streaming reception contrast mixed critical reviews.

Emerald Fennell , the writer‑director behind the high‑budget romantic period drama Wuthering Heights , opened up about two controversial scenes that never made the final cut. In a recent conversation with a major British newspaper the filmmaker described how a sequence showing the young Cathy, played by Margot Robbie , cleaning her underarms with a razor was filmed but ultimately removed during editing.

Fennell argued that the moment would have underscored the character’s poverty and the harsh realities of an 1840s Yorkshire household, yet the decision was made to preserve a more conventional visual aesthetic for streaming audiences. The director also recounted a notoriously uncomfortable fish‑mouth scene in which Robbie is required to slip her finger into the open maw of a dead fish.

Production experimented with a range of props – from artificial fish to real specimens painted with lipstick – before settling on an authentic dead fish, a choice that led to twelve takes and considerable strain for the lead actress. Fennell explained that the tactile detail was intended to amplify the visceral, gritty tone of the adaptation, even if it proved uncomfortable for the performer. The film’s financial story has been as dramatic as its narrative.

Wuthering Heights opened on the streaming platform HBO Max on May 3, 2026, and quickly rose to the top of the U.S. movie chart, becoming the number one title in its first week. With a production budget of roughly eighty million dollars, the movie has generated close to two hundred and forty‑two million dollars worldwide in box office receipts, according to the latest studio reports.

Although critics have been divided – the aggregator site lists the film at a modest fifty‑seven percent approval rating – audience reception on the same platform is markedly more enthusiastic, earning a Popcornmeter score of seventy‑five percent. The disparity highlights a growing trend where viewers seek immersive, adult‑oriented literary adaptations regardless of critical consensus. Beyond the numbers, the response to the deleted scenes has sparked lively conversation across social media and fan forums.

Viewers who discovered the behind‑the‑scenes footage praised Fennell’s dedication to authenticity, citing the hair‑armpit detail as a bold commentary on class and body image in the Victorian era. Others expressed concern for the physical demands placed on Robbie, especially during the fish‑mouth sequence, which required multiple takes with a live animal. The director has defended the choices as essential to the film’s raw emotional impact, while also acknowledging that future productions may need to balance artistic intent with performer welfare.

Industry analysts see the success of Wuthering Heights as a sign that high‑budget R‑rated literary adaptations can thrive on subscription services when paired with strong star power and provocative marketing. HBO Max plans to feature the title prominently in its upcoming promotional slate, emphasizing both the cinematic scope and the behind‑the‑scenes stories that have captured public imagination.

Meanwhile, production designers and set decorators from the film have been interviewed about the meticulous recreation of 19th‑century interiors, further cementing the movie’s reputation as a benchmark for future period dramas in the streaming era





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Emerald Fennell Margot Robbie Wuthering Heights Deleted Scenes Streaming Performance

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