Embroiled LA County judge is removed from the bench for ‘severe misconduct’

Judge Robert Draper had an unblemished 14-year tenure as a judge before the state’s judicial watchdog found he committed willful misconduct while in office.

In an extraordinary turn of events, the state’s judicial watchdog has removed Judge Robert Draper, 84, from the Los Angeles County Superior Court after 14 years of service.

He facedthat Draper engaged in 17 instances of behavior that made him no longer fit for office. He hasn’t heard a case since 2023 because of the issues.

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“Judge Draper persistently violated the standards governing judicial behavior and engaged in extensive and severe misconduct,” the commission said in a, adding that it was “aggravated by his refusal to accept responsibility for his misconduct, and his lack of insight or remorse for his misconduct and its effect on others. ”“Any individual put under such intense and meticulous scrutiny likely would find themselves in a similar situation, albeit with slightly different facts,” he said.

Draper said the investigation came at a time when he raised concerns within the judiciary, and that it was used “presumably for purposes of dismissing his dissent by discrediting him. ” He plans to pursue “other avenues” to change the system, according to the statement. Draper's attorney declined to share what those would be.

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“It’s very rare for a judge to be removed from the bench,” said Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School. “It’s the ultimate sanction against a judge. ”since it gained the authority to do so in 1995, according to its records, with the last for an L.A. County Superior Court judge happening inThe decision comes after a yearslong investigation and legal proceedings with independent evaluators.

Prior to that, Draper had never been disciplined. According to the commission, hisSending “abusive” emails and unnecessary graphic pictures of his naked backside to colleagues. Acting with “deliberate defiance of his presiding judge’s orders” by continuing to access court systems and work on cases while on involuntary leave. Some allegations the commission reviewed were dismissed for lack of evidence, including one that he inappropriately touched an attorney’s hair.

While Draper lost reelection, his seat is now empty sooner than usual. Judge-elect Tal Khan Valbuena is on deck to replace him in January. It’s possible Gov. Gavin Newsom may decide to appoint Khan Valbuena sooner.

The court could also move another judge into his department.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere. LAist is now 100% community funded and that means we’re taking our future into our own hands and turning to you to keep local reporting strong. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information.

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