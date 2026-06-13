Emboldened Senate Democrats block even bipartisan bills in hardball approach to counter Trump

The decision by Senate Democrats to let a key surveillance authority lapse comes as they're increasingly emboldened in their legislative fights against President Donald Trump.

Sen. Mark Warner , D-Va. , the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters about FISA, the law that allows the U.S. to gather intelligence abroad, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , talks to reporters about Democratic efforts to push back on President Donald Trump's policies, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a proclamation about the fishing industry, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Washington.

FILE - Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte walks outside the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. , meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Sen.

Mark Warner, D-Va. , the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters about FISA, the law that allows the U.S. to gather intelligence abroad, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2026. little to show for it so far in terms of policy victories.

Republicans say it is a grave threat to national security to let the surveillance law, which aims to prevent terrorist attacks, expire just as millions of people are entering the United States for World Cup games and as celebrations for the nation’s 250th anniversary get underway. But the hardball approach has helped unite Democrats inside and outside of the Capitol as they say they have no other choice — and that the blame should fall on Trump for how he is governing.

“I don’t deny that this is dangerous,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Thursday about Democrats allowing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to expire starting Saturday.

“But this didn’t have to happen. ” Democrats’ growing confidence also comes at a time when Republicans are often sparring with Trump, who has made clear he has little interest in compromise with lawmakers in either party. Democrats are blocking renewal of the law, known as FISA, in protest of Trump’s appointment of federal housing regulator and loyalistto temporarily lead the nation’s intelligence agencies.

The choice also rankled Republicans, who said Pulte lacks the required experience for the job.for the job just after lawmakers left Washington for the weekend. But the Senate confirmation process will take time, and TrumpWith no change, Democrats “are going to use every tool we have to fight back,” said Schumer, D-N.Y. The standoff over FISA has won Senate Democrats some respect with base voters revolted a year ago.

Schumer and the caucus have “shifted to more of a fight posture,” says Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist who served as an aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. , said Democrats have been playing “fast and loose” with national security for the past year. He pointed to the 43-day government shutdown last fall and a monthslong delay in funding for Trump’s immigration enforcement operations.

“How did we get to the point where one party has completely abdicated any responsibility for our nation’s security? ” Thune asked. Democrats argue that Pulte, with little national security background, is a greater threat. They note that as a federal housing regulator, he has pushed for investigations of high-profile political figures whom Trump considers political foes.

“It’s not a close call,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“We cannot extend these capabilities if the president is making clear that he’s going to use them not to protect the nation, but to protect himself politically. ”Strategist Payne says he believes Democrats have gained a bit of leverage since the shutdown in the fall.. They did not achieve the changes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol that they sought when they delayed passage of funding for those agencies for months.

But the White House did Democrats also have grown more unified. While moderates ended the fall shutdown, the party stayed together in blocking the immigration funding and the surveillance authority. Still, it may not be enough for some in the party base or to win Democrats a majority in November's midterm elections.

Andrew O’Neill, national advocacy director for the Democratic resistance group Indivisible, said he was concerned to see some Democrats praise Jay Clayton, Trump’s permanent pick for the intelligence job. Republicans are rushing to confirm Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, before Tulsi Gabbard leaves the job and Pulte takes over as interim director on June 19.

It is unclear, so far, if Democrats will support Clayton or allow Republicans to speed up the process and confirm him quickly. Republicans navigate Democrats and Trump Caught in the middle are Senate Republicans, who had to spend months to fund border enforcement agencies and are now navigating the dispute over FISA, even after lawmakers reached a bipartisan compromise.

Republicans are also trying to work with Trump, who derailed the intelligence legislation when he announced Pulte’s appointment as senators were on the verge of passing that deal. Trump has weakened Republicans' position — and his own support in the Senate — by backing primary challenges to incumbent senators. Republican Sens. Senate Democrats say hope their strategy gives them enough leverage to win more Republican allies.

Being in the minority is “a difficult dynamic for us,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

“But I’m seeing the Republicans start to move a little bit. ” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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Bill Cassidy Harry Reid Andrew O'neill Washington News Tulsi Gabbard Jay Clayton Charles Schumer John Cornyn Donald Trump Chris Murphy Joel Payne Peter Welch Bill Pulte Mark Warner John Thune

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