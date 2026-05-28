Embattled Illinois U.S. Attorney now investigating Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll: Sources

Local U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros is leading an investigation into E. Jean Carroll, sources confirmed to NBC News.

Carroll is an 82-year-old New York woman who won a settlement against Donald Trump after accusing him of sexual assault. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. Local U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros is leading an investigation into E. Jean Carroll, sources confirmed to NBC News. Carroll is an 82-year-old New York woman who won a settlement against Donald Trump after accusing him of sexual assault.

The revelations that Boutros is investigating Carroll comes amid growing fallout over the unraveling of the Broadview Six trial. Now, former prosecutors are speaking out on what they believe is a “credibility crisis” in one of the most important offices. Last August, Boutros told NBC 5 Investigates he would continue with tradition and politics would play no role in bringing charges.

“We do our job without fear or favor. I’m not a politician, I’m the chief law enforcement officer for the northern district of Illinois,” Boutros told Chuck Goudie.

“Unfortunately there is a credibility crisis in this office and I think the reputation of this office by the actions of this U.S. attorney have sullied the reputation of this long storied office,” said former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who served as a federal prosecutor in the same U.S. Attorney’s office from 1996-2002. Lightfoot said the admission of errors in the Broadview Six case - including contacting grand jurors outside of court, and dismissing grand jurors who didn’t agree on bringing charges - and the revelations that Boutros is leading the probe into a top Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll suggests politics are guiding the office’s decisions.

“This is all about punishment and all about bullying, and it breaks my heart that this U.S. Attorney's office is part of this mess,’ Lightfoot said. Sources told NBC News the probe into Carroll focuses on whether she committed perjury by failing to initially acknowledge she was receiving financial support for her civil defense – from a Chicago-based non-profit called “Lever for Change.

” Former AUSA Randall Samborn said the Carroll case appears to lack legal merit, and said it wastes resources that could go toward prosecuting crime and corruption in Chicago.

“Why should Chicago assistant U.S. attorneys who are fewer in numbers be in the position of devoting their time and limited resources to a case like this? ” Samborn told NBC 5. The news comes a day after Boutros announced “Sweeping reforms” into the way his prosecutors handle grand juries, amid revelations they mishandled the grand jury process and had to drop charges against the Broadview Six.





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