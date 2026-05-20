Ely De La Cruz: The Star of the Cincinnati Reds on a Streak

Despite the sobering performance in May, Ely De La Cruz, in his third full season, has been shining bright, becoming the star everyone hoped he would be. He has been among the league's best shortstops, attracting praise from his teammates and experts, and being ranked by some as the fourth best. His impressive season so far has seen him hit 10 home runs, score 29 RBIs, and muster a wRC+ of 141. This showcases his combination of power, speed, defensive ability, and arm strength. This season also stands as a turning point for him as everything starts to come together. He came into the year with the ability to hit HRs but lacked consistency in RBIs. He seems to be flourishing offensively, and defensively as well. He had a streak that lasted almost 400 at-bats at the start of the season, where he recorded an out at every position. This season, it appears that all of his many talents are working together for the first time.

May 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates his single in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

The brightest star on this team has been Ely De La Cruz. May 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. May 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Entering his third full season, Ely De La Cruz is becoming the star everyone hoped he would be in Cincinnati. He has an incredible combination of power, speed, defensive range, and arm strength. He combined to slash .261/.337/.455 with 47 home runs, 162 RBIs and 104 stolen bases in the two previous seasons.

He has an unassisted triple play, hit the most two-out, two-strike home runs in the majors leading into April, and the Reds wouldn't have the golden moments that happened in the month of April this season without him. Sure, you can be a pessimist and talk about the number that De La Cruz is going to earn when it's time for the big payday.

But for now, enjoy a player who may be one of the best to put on a Reds uniform. Try to enjoy a player who isn't only a talented player but also one who is putting it all together





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Ely De La Cruz Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Shortstops MLB Baseball Home Run Bases Runs Swing Abortive Steal Unassisted Triple Play Strikeout Pitcher

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