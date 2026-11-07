Elvis Presley Estate Sues Suno Over AI Voice Cloning Under New Tennessee ELVIS Act

Elvis Presley Enterprises sues Suno, alleging the AI music firm cloned the singer's voice without authorization under Tennessee's ELVIS Act.

Elvis Presley Enterprises filed a lawsuit against AI music company Suno on Friday, November 6, claiming the firm violated the late singer's likeness rights by allowing users to clone his unmistakable voice. The legal action targets Suno's platform infrastructure, asserting that the company intentionally and maliciously stole Presley's identity to generate massive financial benefits. This case represents one of the most significant legal challenges filed on behalf of an individual musician concerning artificial intelligence usage.

The complaint asserts that Suno used Presley's voice in its systems to enable the creation of unauthorized synthetic songs. Richard Busch, a veteran music litigator at Adams & Reese who filed the case on behalf of Authentic Brands Group, wrote that the company harnesses Elvis's humanity and history to compete unfairly with his copyrighted works. Busch accused Suno of acting fraudulently to profit from the digital replication of Presley's legendary vocal style.

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The lawsuit highlights the specific technical attributes that make Presley's voice recognizable, describing it as having a rich, warm, velvety timbre combined with precise vibrato. The complaint states these traits form an immediately recognizable musical signature that Suno allegedly replicated without license. It further alleges that Suno generated an Elvis clone last month using only lyrics that included his name, proving the system can mimic his style from minimal input.

Suno has previously argued in other lawsuits that its models do not allow users to input specific artist names to mimic real voices. The firm claimed in the Jason Isbell case that artist names are merely shorthand for genre. However, the Presley complaint labels these assertions as unequivocally false, providing evidence that Suno produces synthetic output that copies the recognizable aspects of Presley's distinguished voice.

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A critical element of this case is its reliance on Tennessee's Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security, commonly known as the ELVIS Act. Enacted in 2024, this law removes previous restrictions that limited likeness claims to commercial advertisements. The statute now imposes direct liability on technology firms that provide tools enabling unauthorized voice and image cloning, targeting the platforms themselves rather than just individual users.

Elvis Presley Enterprises controls the intellectual property rights to the singer's name, image, and likeness through Authentic Brands Group. Lark-Marie Antón, a spokeswoman for the group, stated that the name and music of Elvis Presley are among the most valuable intellectual property assets in the world. She emphasized that the company protects these rights vigorously and that the new lawsuit evidence speaks for itself.

The filing expands on previous copyright accusations made against Suno, which also faces cases from major music labels. The Presley complaint includes allegations that Suno trained its models on specific copyrighted hits such as Can't Help Falling in Love and Don't Be Cruel. The attorneys argue that Suno's goal is to make human creativity obsolete by coldly replicating years of artistic struggle in seconds.

This legal battle coincides with a separate case against AI giant Anthropic, which is also facing lawsuits from the Presley estate and other artists. Together, these actions highlight the growing conflict between the music industry and AI developers over training data and voice imitation. The outcome of the Suno case could define how state likeness laws apply to technology firms in the age of generative AI.

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The lawsuit raises untested legal questions about the extent to which AI companies can be held accountable for algorithmic output. It suggests that Suno's conduct demonstrates why the ELVIS Act was essential for protecting musicians. The Presley estate argues that the company stole the singer's voice and likeness on a breathtaking scale and must now answer for that theft.

While Suno has vowed to partner with the music industry, it remains in litigation with major distributors who show no interest in striking deals. This new suit adds to a growing list of legal challenges, including a separate case filed for Eminem's publishing company, Eight Mile Style. The Presley estate seeks to establish that cloning a specific artist's voice constitutes a direct violation of both copyright and state likeness statutes.

The case underscores the vulnerability of legacy artists whose identities are easily replicated by modern technology. By combining copyright claims with novel likeness claims under the ELVIS Act, the Presley estate aims to set a precedent for future AI disputes. The court's rulings in this matter will likely shape how similar cases involving other renowned performers are handled globally.