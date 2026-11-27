Albanian kingpin Elvis Mula and three accomplices receive prison sentences at Maidstone Crown Court for a botched £30 million cocaine retrieval operation in the Dover Straits.

National Crime Agency officers intercepted a sophisticated transnational drug operation in November 2024 when Albanian criminal mastermind Elvis Mula and three associates were apprehended near the Kent Coast. The arrests dismantled a high-stakes plan to retrieve 374 kilograms of cocaine from the Dover Straits, a haul with a street value reaching £29.9 million. This successful intervention by British authorities prevents a significant quantity of illicit narcotics from entering UK communities.

Elvis Mula Orchestrates Sea-Based Drug Retrieval

The investigation centered on Mula, a 38-year-old national of Albania who utilized a fleet of high-performance luxury vehicles, including a black Bentley, a blue Lamborghini, and an Audi Q7, to project authority within his criminal network. Video evidence captured Mula engaging in celebratory behavior with his team beside the black Bentley immediately before the group embarked on their illicit mission. These moments of camaraderie marked the final stages of planning for the retrieval of a shipping container that had been deliberately dropped into the sea by an international syndicate.

Also read Buy This Custom 1978 GMC Van, and Elvis Is Your Co-Pilot

Mula had been tracking the movement of the drugs across international borders prior to their discharge into the straits. The narcotics were secured in waterproof packaging and equipped with electronic tracking devices to facilitate the recovery operation. The presence of these trackers allowed the gang to locate the cargo precisely, although it ultimately led to their detection by law enforcement. The sophistication of the package indicated a well-resourced criminal enterprise aiming to offload stolen or diverted contraband.

Steadman and Bath Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance

The maritime component of the operation was managed by skippers Leonard Steadman, aged 66, and Wayne Bath, aged 47, both residents of Sheerness. These experienced boat operators conducted extensive dry runs on the Duke IV fishing vessel to ensure the retrieval would proceed without technical failure. The preparation phase was rigorous, with Steadman and Bath spending up to 13 hours per day at sea to map the area and test their equipment for the actual pickup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group launched from Queenborough Harbour on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, utilizing a small fishing boat to approach the coordinates where the drugs were submerged. The decision to use a modest vessel for the approach was likely intended to avoid drawing the attention of coast guard patrols or other maritime traffic. However, the NCA had been monitoring the area closely, anticipating the crew's return with the contraband and positioning officers on the shore to make immediate arrests upon their arrival.

Court Sentences Reveal Scale of Criminal Conspiracy

All four individuals appeared at Maidstone Crown Court following their arrest in November 2024, where they faced serious charges related to the importation of Class A drugs. Elvis Mula and Wayne Bath pleaded guilty to conspiring to import cocaine, acknowledging their central roles in the conspiracy. Leonard Steadman also admitted to the conspiracy charge, accepting responsibility for his part in facilitating the maritime recovery. The court heard that the group had meticulously planned the operation to minimize the risk of interception by authorities.

Cameron Weedon, aged 27, from Wickford in Essex, joined the conspiracy by providing logistical support. Weedon admitted to encouraging and assisting the offenses, operating under the belief that further criminal acts would be committed as a result of his involvement. His role, while distinct from the core smuggling agreement, was deemed integral to the overall success of the gang's plan. The legal proceedings established that all four men acted in concert to achieve the illegal retrieval of the narcotics.

Prison Terms Reflect Severity of Offense

The judicial response to the case resulted in substantial custodial sentences for each defendant, reflecting the severity of the attempted importation. Elvis Mula was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison for his leadership role in the operation. Wayne Bath received an identical sentence of 14 years and three months, recognizing his critical function in executing the sea-based pickup. These sentences underscore the court's commitment to punishing those who organize and facilitate large-scale drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leonard Steadman was sentenced to 13 years and seven months in jail for his participation as a skipper in the conspiracy. His age and experience did not mitigate his involvement in such a significant criminal enterprise. Cameron Weedon was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in encouraging and assisting the offenses. The disparity in sentences highlights the different levels of responsibility assigned to each individual within the criminal hierarchy.

NCA Intervention Disrupts Major Drug Supply Chain

Jules Harriman, the Senior Investigating Officer for the National Crime Agency, emphasized the strategic importance of the operation. Harriman noted that the seizure represents a massive financial loss for the criminal group, as their potential profits can no longer be reinvested into further offending activities. By preventing the 374kg of cocaine from reaching the streets, the agency has directly impacted the supply of toxic drugs in the UK.

The successful bust demonstrates the effectiveness of international intelligence sharing and proactive policing. The NCA's ability to track the drugs from their international origin through to the specific drop point in the Dover Straits showcases advanced investigative capabilities. The arrest of Mula, Bath, Steadman, and Weedon serves as a deterrent to other organized crime groups attempting similar high-value maritime retrievals. The case remains a landmark example of disrupting transnational drug networks before they can cause further harm to communities.