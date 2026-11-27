Albanian kingpin Elvis Mula and associates receive jail terms for a failed £29.9 million cocaine retrieval operation in the Dover Straits. NCA intervention prevented the drugs from entering the UK.

Albanian national Elvis Mula, the ringleader of a sophisticated drug trafficking organization, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison for his central role in a failed attempt to retrieve £30 million worth of cocaine from the Dover Straits. The operation, which involved a coordinated team of four men, was dismantled by the National Crime Agency (NCA) before the illicit cargo could reach the United Kingdom.

Mula, 38, along with skippers Leonard Steadman, 66, and Wayne Bath, 47, and associate Cameron Weedon, 27, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court for sentencing. Their convictions followed a lengthy investigation into a plot that sought to exploit maritime shipping routes to import large quantities of high-purity narcotics into the country.

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The criminal enterprise relied on intercepting a shipment of drugs that had been jettisoned from a shipping container into international waters. The narcotics, wrapped in waterproof packaging and equipped with GPS trackers, were designed to be located and retrieved by a dedicated retrieval team. Mula had been tracking the movement of the drugs internationally prior to their drop, ensuring his team was prepared to collect the contraband upon arrival in the Dover Straits.

The retrieval mission required precise maritime navigation and specialized equipment. The gang utilized a small fishing boat named the Duke IV, which was prepared for the task through extensive dry runs. These practice sessions allowed the skippers to familiarize themselves with the procedures necessary to locate and secure the floating packages in open water conditions.

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Forensic evidence and surveillance footage captured the gang members displaying high levels of confidence and camaraderie before the operation commenced. Video recordings showed Mula embracing his associates next to his black Bentley, a vehicle often featured alongside other luxury assets such as a blue Lamborghini and an Audi Q7. These displays of wealth and teamwork were documented by law enforcement as part of the evidence package that led to the arrests.

Leonard Steadman and Wayne Bath spent up to 13 hours a day at sea on the Duke IV fishing boat conducting groundwork for the operation. Their dedication to the logistical aspects of the plan, including the dry runs and preparation of the vessel, demonstrated the level of planning involved in attempting to bypass border controls. The skippers admitted to conspiring to import cocaine, acknowledging their integral role in the maritime phase of the crime.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) maintained a persistent surveillance presence along the Kent Coast, waiting for the fishing boat to return from its mission. When Mula, Steadman, Bath, and Weedon returned from sea with the intention of collecting the drugs, NCA officers were positioned on the shore to apprehend them immediately. The swift intervention prevented the 374 kilograms of cocaine from being offloaded and distributed.

All four suspects were taken into custody following the botched retrieval attempt. The NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Jules Harriman, emphasized that the operation represented a significant loss for the criminal group. By seizing the tracking devices and intercepting the team, law enforcement ensured that the profits could not be reinvested into further criminal activities.

The judicial proceedings at Maidstone Crown Court resulted in distinct sentences for each defendant based on their level of involvement and guilty pleas. Elvis Mula and Wayne Bath received identical sentences of 14 years and three months imprisonment for their roles as key conspirators in the importation plot. Leonard Steadman was sentenced to 13 years and seven months in prison for his part in the conspiracy.

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Cameron Weedon, 27, from Wickford in Essex, admitted to encouraging or assisting offences with the belief that criminal acts would be committed. He was sentenced to four years in jail for his ancillary role in the enterprise. These sentences reflect the severity with which the UK justice system treats large-scale drug importation attempts.

The interception of this shipment has had a direct impact on public safety by preventing nearly 30 million pounds worth of toxic drugs from reaching local communities. The NCA highlighted that stopping these drugs not only removes a health hazard but also disrupts the financial infrastructure of organized crime groups. Without these profits, the gang is significantly weakened in its ability to fund future operations.

Case Officer Jules Harriman stated that the group can no longer plough these illicit gains back into further offending. This outcome serves as a stark warning to other criminal networks attempting to use maritime routes to bypass UK border security. The comprehensive nature of the NCA investigation, which tracked the drugs from origin to the point of retrieval, demonstrates the agency's capability to dismantle complex international smuggling rings.

The case underscores the extensive resources dedicated to combating drug importation through the Dover Straits. By successfully identifying and prosecuting the individuals responsible, authorities have sent a clear message that maritime drug smuggling attempts will be met with rigorous surveillance and swift legal consequences. The assets and methods used by Mula and his associates have been neutralized, contributing to a safer environment for citizens in Kent and beyond.