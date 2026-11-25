The president’s youngest son, Barron, made a rare public appearance to see the turkeys.

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has reemerged to attend his father’s ceremonial turkey pardon. Barron, 20, appeared at the White House on Tuesday alongside his mother, first lady Melania Trump, for a Thanksgiving ceremony.

His half-siblings, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany, were not there. Barron Trump, spotted leaving the White House after the annual White House turkey pardon on the South Lawn on November 24, 2026. The last time he was spotted at the White House was to attend his father’s UFC fight night over the summer.

Also read Previously Unseen Footage of Led Zeppelin at Madison Square Garden Surfaces After 49 Years

Prior to that, he had not been seen in public since February at the“He’s, he’s private, he’s very selective as well as I am as well,” she explained. She continued: “I gave him his choice, what he would like to do, or he’s, you know, young adult now, so he’s in one way on his own, and I just hope that, you know, all of his dreams come true, and he could do what makes him happy.

”It’s a switch-up for Melania, who just months ago proclaimed that her adult son still needed his mother’s full-time supervision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is,” sheHe was also wrapped up in a messy court battle between a man and his then-girlfriend in the U.K. early last year. During a video call with the woman he’d met on social media, BarronMatvei Rumiantsev, a Russian national, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to four years in prison.

*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s