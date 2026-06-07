Elton John Departs Dua Lipa's £1.5 Million Sicilian Wedding via Private Jet After Moving Performance

Sir Elton John flew home on a costly private jet after performing 'Your Song' at the extravagant Italian wedding of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, which featured designer Donatella Versace's gowns, heightened security, and Albanian cultural nods.

Music icon Sir Elton John was spotted boarding a private jet following his performance at the wedding of singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner .

The 79-year-old musician, who wore a blue tracksuit with red piping, was assisted from a minibus at Palermo Airport and up the stairs of a Bombardier Global 6000 just after 12:30 pm on Sunday. His husband, David Furnish, aged 63, accompanied him, wearing a yellow suit and capturing a photo of Sir Elton as he posed with ground crew.

The performance featured Elton John playing his classic hit 'Your Song' during the vow exchange at the couple's lavish ceremony held at Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo, Sicily. The event, which took place six days after the pair's civil ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall, was a grand celebration estimated to cost around £1.5 million for approximately 200 guests.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace, who created Dua Lipa's two white gowns - one diamond-encrusted for the ceremony and another for the evening party - departed shortly after the dinner, according to an insider who noted that some older guests also left before midnight fireworks. The charter flight, arranged through Vistajet, ran at a rate of £8,000 per hour and was booked for three hours for the trip back to Farnborough in Hampshire, close to Sir Elton's Windsor residence.

He had arrived the previous day on a comparable aircraft, landing just an hour before the ceremony started. The total flight expenses neared £50,000, a trivial sum for someone with an estimated fortune of £480 million. His return to London experienced a minor delay due to traffic holding up his chauffeur-driven vehicle. The wedding celebration extended until 6 am and culminated in a ten-minute firework spectacle.

Extreme security measures were implemented, including a double perimeter, roadblocks by police, and staff surrendering mobile phones with cameras and microphones disabled. Two drones were reportedly taken down by security after being detected. Music volumes were managed to avoid disturbing local residents, and the event featured Albanian music and dance in tribute to Dua Lipa's heritage, with her parents dancing enthusiastically





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elton John Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Private Jet Villa Valguarnera Donatella Versace Your Song Celebrity Wedding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italians protest Dua Lipa and Callum Turner taking over their city for 3-day weddingFor Lipa and Turner’s wedding in Palermo, Sicily, traffic barriers have gone up, historic squares have been shut down and residents have reportedly been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Read more »

Daddy Lipa vs. New Husband: Power Struggle Over Dua Lipa s Career?Dua Lipa's father Dugi, a protective figure in her career, faces potential rivalry with new husband Callum Turner as the singer marries in a lavish Sicilian celebration.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Sicilian Wedding Serenaded by Elton JohnDua Lipa and Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with a lavish Sicilian ceremony featuring a performance by Sir Elton John. The three-day event included a yacht party, a custom Versace gown, and a historic villa setting, but faced local backlash.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Marry In Sicily, As Elton John Serenades Them With “Your Song”Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Italian celebration has already been compared to a royal wedding in its grandeur, and a Saturday ceremony in the beautiful Villa Valguarnera proved that analogy was apt.

Read more »