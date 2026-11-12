King Charles III Joins Elton John For 50th Anniversary Rocket Hour Special On Apple Music

Sir Elton John and King Charles III discuss music and youth employment on an Apple Music special, celebrating the King's Trust charity's 50th anniversary with exclusive stories.

King Charles III and Sir Elton John will appear together for a special broadcast of Apple Music's Rocket Hour program on Saturday, November 14, to mark the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust charity. The hour-long episode, titled Rocket Hour With His Majesty The King, will premiere at 9 a.m. GMT on the Apple Music 1 channel. The broadcast coincides with the King's 78th birthday, adding personal significance to the commemorative event that highlights the intersection of music and youth employment initiatives.

The collaboration represents a unique opportunity to build upon the existing creative partnership between Apple Music and the British monarch. Rachel Newman, co-head of Apple Music, stated that hosting the episode allows the platform to support the King's Trust in meaningful ways. She emphasized that the show celebrates the crucial role music has played in the charity's work over the last half-century. This partnership underscores Apple Music's ongoing commitment to supporting arts and education programs across the United Kingdom.

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The King joined Sir Elton at the new Apple Radio studio in Battersea, London, in early October to record the segment. This session preceded the launch of the Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs, a new series of specialized workshops designed to equip young people with technology and industry skills. The timing of the recording aligns with broader efforts to help participants move into the workplace through targeted creative training programs initiated by the charity.

The episode features stories about artists who received vital assistance from the Trust early in their careers. Muse serves as a prominent example, having received a grant from the then-Prince's Trust to purchase sound equipment. The band later supported the charity by playing a sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018. Other artists mentioned include Skye Newman, Nectar Woode, and various new releases from this year that have benefited from the organization's support.

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Sir Elton John shares personal memories from events that have defined his long-standing connection to the Trust. He has performed at Prince's Trust Rock Gala concerts at Wembley Stadium since the 1980s and donated a pair of his signature rose-tinted glasses to raise funds for the 50th anniversary auction in May. John also received the Order of the Companions of Honour from King Charles at Windsor Castle in 2021 for his work in music and charity, further cementing his status as a key figure in the organization's history.

Listeners will hear the King discuss his dedication to championing young people through the arts. King Charles emphasized that music has always been at the heart of the Prince's, and now The King's Trust. He noted that showcasing these talented performers was an opportunity he could not resist. The program will feature a playlist including John's personal favorites, golden oldies, and contemporary tracks that reflect the evolution of the charity's impact over five decades.

The broadcast coincides with the King's 78th birthday, adding a personal significance to the commemorative event. In a statement, the King described the project as a way to celebrate the generous support of many talented performers over the years. He expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to showcase both legacy acts and newer artists who have been helped to launch their careers through the Trust's initiatives.

Sir Elton John reflects on the importance of supporting young people in the arts. He stated that championing youth is something the King has always loved to do, especially within the creative sectors. The pair discuss the musical success stories from the Trust's half-century of work, providing listeners with a comprehensive look at how the organization has evolved from its founding by the monarch when he was the Prince of Wales.

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The hour-long episode will premiere at 9 a.m. GMT on Saturday, November 14, on the Apple Music 1 channel. Listeners will have additional opportunities to hear the special for free on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits throughout Saturday and Sunday, November 15. The broadcast ensures broad accessibility for fans and supporters of the King's Trust who wish to engage with the content celebrating this major milestone in the charity's history.

The episode includes specific musical selections that highlight the diverse talent supported by the organization. Songs played include Muse's Feeling Good, Skye Newman's Hairdresser, and Nectar Woode's Wine Into Water. These tracks represent the range of genres and artists that have benefited from the Trust's grants and support structures. The curated playlist serves as an auditory timeline of the charity's influence on the British music industry over the last fifty years.

This special broadcast marks a significant moment in the public collaboration between the British royal family and the music industry. The event demonstrates the enduring relevance of the King's Trust in fostering new talent and supporting established artists. By leveraging the platform of Apple Music, the King and Sir Elton John are able to reach a global audience with the message of youth empowerment through creative expression and professional development.