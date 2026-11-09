'Elsinore's Andrew Scott Set To Receive Palm Springs Acting Award

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will honor Elsinore star Andrew Scott with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor.

He will be honored at the awards’ gala ceremony January 7 at the Palm Springs Convention Center that serves as a kickoff to the‘Elsinore’ Review: Andrew Scott Is Heartbreakingly Great As AIDS-Stricken Star Determined To Play ‘Hamlet’ – Telluride Film Festival, based on a true story and which world premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, Scott plays Ian Charleston, who in 1989 London is unexpectedly offered to star inat the National Theatre in London — a role of a lifetime.

But, as he prepares for a performance, Charleson must face his mortality both on and off the stage. Oliva Colman also stars. Scott has already scored a Gotham Award nomination for his performance in the film, which recently led the British Independent Film Awards with 12 nominations including for Best Lead Performance.

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, Andrew Scott delivers a moving portrayal of Ian Charleson, capturing the resilience of an actor who found triumph in the face of tragedy,” said Palm Springs Film Festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi.

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“With vulnerability and depth, Scott brings to life a gifted performer who, while facing the end of his life, delivered the performance that would ultimately define his legacy. In recognition of Scott’s own career-defining performance, we are honored to present him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor. ”