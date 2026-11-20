Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 6 'Lean Girls' features Lea Michele as a Pilates instructor linked to a student's murder. See the full cast list and episode details here.

Lea Michele has officially joined the cast of CBS's critically acclaimed series Elsbeth for Season 4. Michele appears in Episode 6, titled Lean Girls, as Darcy Miles, a celebrity Pilates instructor and self-described Pilates Princess. This high-profile guest role marks a significant addition to the show's expanding ensemble of star power.

The central mystery of the new episode revolves around the murder of a student at Darcy Miles's studio. Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston, must investigate the death while confronting the influencer. The narrative creates a tense dynamic between the detective and the guru, who is described as someone who flexes her muscles a little too hard when asked to whip her girls into shape.

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Michele brings her distinctive flair to the role of Darcy Miles, a character who serves as the primary obstacle in Elsbeth's latest case. The episode was written by Anju Andre-Bergmann and directed by Nick Gomez. The official synopsis highlights the clash between the intuitive attorney and the curated lifestyle expert, setting the stage for a unique procedural challenge.

Elsbeth Season 4 features a wide array of high-profile guest stars supporting the main cast beyond Michele. The lineup includes Uzo Aduba, Tyne Daly, Simon Helberg, Molly Shannon, and Lucas Hedges. These actors join the recurring staff at the 11th Precinct, including Captain C.W. Wagner and Detective Jackie Donnelly, who return for the season.

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Carrie Preston reprises her role as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD. She tracks down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The series continues to explore fresh cases and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and her colleagues at the precinct.

Uzo Aduba portrays Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor in a separate case. Her character becomes entangled in a torrid affair with an old love that leads directly to murder. Aduba brings her award-winning presence to the role of a woman whose private life spirals into a deadly public scandal.

Simon Helberg stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his entire life in the shadow of his celebrated father. The character explores themes of artistic legacy and personal identity. Helberg joins the roster of actors navigating the complex social circles of New York City that Elsbeth investigates.

Molly Shannon plays Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful lifestyle brand. Her world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover. Shannon brings her comedic talent to a role involving high-stakes business intrigue and family betrayal within the elite upper crust.

Other notable roles include Tyne Daly as Patty Prince, the creator of a female superhero on the verge of superstardom. When a stickler for universe consistency stands in her way, Patty finds she has the power of murder. Daly adds depth to a storyline about fame and creative control in the entertainment industry.

Lucas Hedges plays Data Stevens, the founder and CEO of a prediction market. He will do anything to maintain his and his company's good vibes, even when faced with criminal allegations. Hedges portrays a tech mogul whose obsession with forecasting the future leads to present-day consequences.

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Following Lean Girls, the series moves into Episode 7, titled Holdout for a Hero. In this installment, Elsbeth and Captain Wagner are pulled into a battle over legacy and community. A hitman targets the last holdout against a billion-dollar development, escalating the stakes for the precinct.

The plot of Holdout for a Hero also involves a character named Kaya Blanke, portrayed by Carra Patterson. Her specific role in the conflict between community preservation and corporate expansion will be revealed as the episode progresses. The storyline highlights the friction between urban development and local heritage.

Official images and an image gallery have been released to promote the episodes. The broadcast schedule for the season continues to unfold with these new criminal investigations testing the unique problem-solving skills of Elsbeth Beaufort and her colleagues. Fans can look forward to seeing how each guest star's case intersects with the overarching season narrative.

The ensemble of guests plays distinct characters across different cases, providing a rich tapestry of New York society. Each star brings a unique energy to their respective episodes, ensuring that the fourth season maintains the high production value and engaging storytelling that audiences expect. The variety of guests ensures that every episode offers a fresh perspective on crime and justice.

Elsbeth continues to be a standout series on CBS, blending procedural elements with character-driven drama. The addition of Lea Michele and the other guest stars elevates the show's profile further. Viewers can anticipate a season filled with intrigue, celebrity culture, and the distinctive wit of Elsbeth Tascioni as she navigates the complexities of her cases.