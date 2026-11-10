Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 5 Takes Carrie Preston to Coney Island

In Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 5, a donut-eating champion dies under mysterious circumstances, and Elsbeth turns her attention to rising eating star Cody Baxter.

Elsbeth is heading to Coney Island for Season 4 Episode 5 of the CBS murder mystery procedural, starring Carrie Preston as the pink-clad sleuth. Following her earlier case involving Nat Faxon on a country club green, the series moves Elsbeth to the legendary amusement district in New York City. The episode, titled All About Eats, centers on a deadly donut-eating competition in which a Coney Island champion dies under mysterious circumstances.

The episode opens in the aftermath of that competition, and Elsbeth is asked to find out who is responsible for what the story frames as a gastronomical crime. Her investigation quickly points to Cody Baxter, an up-and-coming eating star and superfan of the sport. Cody is played by Sam Richardson, known for his work alongside Tim Robinson on Detroiters.

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Cody Baxter Emerges as the Lead Suspect

Cody Baxter is the primary suspect in the death of the Coney Island champion, according to the episode's premise. The story suggests he may have become too eager to win the crown and went too far to eliminate his top opponent. Elsbeth will need to play along with his competitive world to expose him.

Collider has exclusively shared a sneak peek ahead of the Thursday premiere. In the clip, Elsbeth runs into Cody on the famous Coney Island boardwalk, where he works as an independent contractor. The awkward exchange shows Cody reacting sharply to the idea that he is connected to the carnival world.

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Elsbeth Pressures Cody During Boardwalk Encounter

Cody objects to being called a carnie because he feels the label makes him seem weird. His discomfort grows when Elsbeth mentions a very informative visit with his grandmother, Mimi. Mimi told Elsbeth only nice things about how helpful Cody had been, including buying donuts for her.

Cody quickly tries to end the conversation by activating a carnival booth where they are standing. Elsbeth agrees to show off her skills with a water gun, but her remark about her accuracy works as a challenge. She signals to Cody that she intends to outfox him and expose his crimes.

What the Episode Means for Season 4 Viewers

The sneak peek shows that Season 4 of Elsbeth continues to combine lighthearted settings with a sharp murder investigation. Coney Island gives the case a playful backdrop, while the boardwalk encounter signals that the rivalry between Elsbeth and Cody will be central to the episode. Viewers can expect the story to focus on competitive eating and the pressure that comes with winning.

Episode 5 arrives on Thursday, and it follows a season already built around Elsbeth solving murders while also helping plan her son Teddy's wedding, played by Ben Levi Ross. The Coney Island setting and the eating competition give the series a different tone from its country club and wedding-planning storylines. The premise promises a direct confrontation between the detective and her main suspect.