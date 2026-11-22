Uzo Aduba and Tyne Daly guest star when CBS's Elsbeth returns. Here's a look at S04E07: 'Holdout for a Hero' and S04E08: 'Birder Most Foul.'

Uzo Aduba and Tyne Daly guest star when CBS's Elsbeth returns. Here's a look at S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" and S04E08:"Birder Most Foul.

" CBS' Elsbeth returns December 3 with"Holdout for a Hero," as Uzo Aduba guest stars as holdout Allegra Miller. Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 7 sends Elsbeth and Wagner into a development war while Kaya Blanke works undercover. Elsbeth follows on December 10 with"Birder Most Foul," featuring Tyne Daly as fiercely protective birder Helen Adler.

Also read Boom Studios February 2027 Full Solicits Reveal New Series and Returns

Season 4 also brings back Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce, with more guest stars including Simon Helberg and Molly Shannon.won't be back until December, but that doesn't mean it's too soon to take a look at what's in store next month. In December 3rd's) plays Allegra Miller, a proud New Yorker fighting developers to keep her home and change her life forever.

Meanwhile, December 10th's S04E08:"Birder Most Foul" seesElsbeth Season 4 Episode 7:"Holdout for a Hero" – When a hitman targets the last holdout against a billion-dollar development, Elsbeth and Captain Wagner are pulled into battles over legacy and community. Meanwhile, Kaya Blanke are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder. ) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Advertisement

) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful"lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover. ) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard. ) plays Patty Prince, the creator of a female superhero on the verge of superstardom. When a stickler for universe consistency stands in her way, Patty finds she has the power of murder.

) plays"Data" Stevens, the founder and CEO of a prediction market, who will do anything to maintain his and his company's"good vibes.

"Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Scooby-Doo: Origins: Mckenna Grace Spent 2 Years Locking Down Daphne Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins star Mckenna Grace discusses taking on the role of Daphne and how long she worked to lock down the role.

Set to hit Prime Video on November 25th, check out three new sneak peeks from Blade Runner 2099, starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Since everyone's talking DC Studios, I wanted to offer a reality check to some DC Comics and Zack Snyder Fans on behalf of Television Fans.

Advertisement

Blade Runner 2099, Get Jiro, Cujo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily, we look at Blade Runner 2099, Get Jiro, House of Svengoolie, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, and more! Two more Elin Hilderbrand novels are on their way to becoming series, as 28 Summers and The Rumor have been put into development. Set for next summer, the upcoming new Buffy the Vampire Slayer novel from author Taylor Hartley asks: What if Buffy Summers became a vampire?

Jay White joined Brody King and Bandido atop the Blue League, while Kevin Knight scored an upset and Ilja Dragunov retained on AEW Collision. Scooby-Doo: Origins: Mckenna Grace Spent 2 Years Locking Down Daphne Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins star Mckenna Grace discusses taking on the role of Daphne and how long she worked to lock down the role. Jeopardy! and Sony Pictures TV will host its inaugural Jeopardy! Con in May 2027, celebrating the beloved game show in Washington, D.C.