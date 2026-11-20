Elon Musk travels to China with Trump delegation, promoting tourism and distancing himself from MAGA politics while praising Chinese manufacturing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk participated in a promotional campaign for Chinese tourism during his current visit to China as part of the delegation accompanying President Donald Trump to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The technology executive appeared in a video broadcast by China Central Television alongside a senior Communist Party official, encouraging American citizens to travel to the nation to better understand its culture and economy. During the appearance, Musk accompanied his six-year-old son, who was quoted as expressing fondness for the country due to its status as a global hub for toy manufacturing.

Musk Defends China Travel During APEC Visit

Musk explicitly stated that he believes direct observation of the country is essential for foreigners to gain a true understanding of its complexities. He described China as majestic and positioned himself as a significant admirer of the nation. His comments come as Tesla faces declining sales figures in the Chinese market, driven by the aggressive expansion of domestic electric vehicle brands that offer competitive pricing. The visit serves as a high-profile endorsement of Chinese tourism, aiming to increase visitor numbers and generate revenue for the state.

Also read Elon Musk backs away from Trump's MAGA brand after Republicans' midterm election washout

Political Stance and MAGA Distancing Remarks

During a separate event while in China, Musk clarified his political alignment, stating that he does not identify with the MAGA movement associated with President Trump. He described MAGA as blind adherence to Republican Party policies, a stance he rejected. Musk characterized politics as highly tribal and noted that both major American political parties have distinct advantages and disadvantages. This distancing from the presidential administration occurred while he was traveling as part of Trump's official delegation to the APEC summit.

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Family Appearance and Manufacturing Praise

Musk's young son, identified in reports as X Æ A-Xii, was featured in the state propaganda video, noting that his toys were made in China. This observation was used to highlight the country's manufacturing capabilities and appeal to American families. Musk has previously praised Chinese workers for their diligence and intelligence, contrasting them with Americans he perceives as complacent. These remarks align with his long-standing positive view of China and its leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

Human Rights Criticisms and Market Context

International human rights organizations have raised concerns about labor practices in Chinese manufacturing, including allegations of forced labor in regions like East Turkistan. Despite these criticisms, Musk's visit and the associated media coverage focus on economic and cultural exchange. The timing of his visit coincides with a period of intense global competition in the electric vehicle sector, where Tesla is vying for market share against Chinese rivals like BYD. The delegation's presence in China underscores the complex interplay between diplomatic relations, corporate interests, and public diplomacy.