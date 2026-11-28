New York Times columnist Nick Kristof reveals the lethal impact of Elon Musk's USAID cuts on South Sudan's HIV and nutrition programs, citing health workers who witness rising mortality rates among orphans.

Elon Musk's strategic decision to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development, commonly known as USAID, has triggered a severe humanitarian emergency in South Sudan, one of the world's most impoverished nations. New York Times columnist Nick Kristof detailed the devastating consequences of these abrupt funding terminations, which occurred in early 2025 and shuttered thousands of life-saving humanitarian programs.

Direct Impact of Funding Termination on South Sudan

South Sudan experienced a disproportionate share of the damage caused by the reduction in American foreign aid. According to data from the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, the United States slashed its humanitarian funding for South Sudan by 20% in 2025. This reduction included a sharp 45% cut in spending dedicated to HIV prevention and a 35% decrease in funds allocated for HIV testing initiatives.

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The financial shrinkage has had immediate operational consequences on the ground. More than 100 health centers in South Sudan lost their financial support, leading to widespread service suspensions. Additionally, 380 nutrition sites across the country have been forced to halt their operations entirely, leaving vulnerable populations without critical nutritional support during a period of heightened need.

Health Workers Describe Mortality Surge in Orphans

Margret Jokudu, a dedicated health worker who previously cared for children with HIV in South Sudan, described the human toll of these policy shifts to Kristof. Jokudu explained that many children died simply because they could not obtain lifesaving medication that previously cost the United States less than 12 cents per day. She stated that she would take critics to see the graves of these children to demonstrate the direct impact of the funding cuts.

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Agnes Mindra, a community health volunteer who lost her job due to the cuts, provided specific accounts of the rising death rates. Mindra had previously cared for six AIDS orphans and 28 mothers living with HIV. After the termination of her position and the associated funding, she reported that three of the children and five of the mothers had died. Mindra noted that while deaths were initially few, the frequency of fatalities has been increasing steadily.

Another volunteer, Scovia Abau, confirmed the deaths of eight orphans who had previously received antiretroviral drugs from a hospital in Juba. The youngest victim was only 6 years old. These individuals had been kept alive for years by American generosity but were left without medical support after community health workers were fired. The collapse of this distribution network has left orphaned children to manage their own health crises alone.

Maternal Mortality and Loss of Preventive Care

The closure of clinics has also led to a tragic rise in maternal mortality. Kristof recounted stories from a village he visited in early 2025, where an American-funded clinic had previously ensured zero maternal or infant deaths. After the clinic closed, a 21-year-old mother of two was forced to give birth at home and died during the process. Her baby also passed away.

Another woman reported that her 15-year-old daughter received no prenatal care because the local clinic was no longer operating. The teenager hemorrhaged at home and died in childbirth, along with her newborn child. These cases highlight the failure of the new system to provide even basic preventive care that was previously available to these remote communities.

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The loss of community health workers has exacerbated these issues. These workers were the frontline delivery system for essential medicines. Without them, even though some drugs remain available at major hospitals, the logistical chain to reach orphaned children in impoverished villages has been broken. The result is a return to preventable deaths from conditions that American aid had largely controlled.

Political Debate Over Aid Cuts and PEPFAR

The controversy centers on the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, which has saved countless lives with medicines costing just 12 cents a day. Kristof criticized Elon Musk for calling USAID a program to be thrown into the wood chipper while insisting that zero children died as a result. Researchers at Boston University described the aid cuts as the most lethal policy of the Trump administration, surpassing other controversial decisions.

Although Musk argued that cutting USAID would save taxpayer money, Kristof argued that destroying the system abruptly proved to be extraordinarily costly in human terms. The global funding for HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries fell by $2.1 billion, or nearly a third, in 2025. This massive reduction in resources has destabilized health systems that rely heavily on American support.

Kristof renewed his invitation for Musk to visit South Sudan to witness the consequences of these aid cuts firsthand. He urged Democrats in the new Congress to use their power to restore and revitalize these lifesaving programs. The goal is to push for necessary reforms without causing the loss of hundreds of thousands of children who depend on these international aid structures for survival.